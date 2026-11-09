Trump Questions Midterm Election Results as He Raises Fresh Claims of Voting Machine Fraud: 'How Could the Polls Be So Wrong?'

While the president returned to bashing the "Dumocrats" online, the incoming majority continued to take its victory lap, with Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer clapping back at Trump's tantrum.

"Donald Trump's pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable," Schumer, 75, shared on X. "He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure."

Just days before the election, Trump touted a $1million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud in the November midterms, provided the tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

He did not, however, explain how the reward would be funded, how people should submit tips, or who would determine whether a report qualified for payment.