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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Questions Midterm Election Results as He Raises Fresh Claims of Voting Machine Fraud: 'How Could the Polls Be So Wrong?'

Donald Trump has reintroduced his voting fraud theories.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has reintroduced his voting fraud theories.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has returned to his election fraud allegations with a blistering attack on Democrats, RadarOnline.com can report.

Days after congratulating Democrats for doing a "good job" in their midterm election victory, which saw them retake control of both chambers of Congress, Trump appeared to do an about-face on the results.

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Donald Trump Questions the Midterm Election Results

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The president originally congratulated Democrats for their midterm victory.
Source: MEGA

The president originally congratulated Democrats for their midterm victory.

"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest,' he asked in a Truth Social post shared on Monday, November 9.

"How could the Polls be so wrong???" he continued. "Some early voting 'dumps' were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote."

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

The 80-year-old ended his rant by revisiting his accusations that the computerized vote counters may be faulty and untrustworthy.

"It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!" he exclaimed.

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Trump Previously Promised to Work with Democrats

He changed his tune in a Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

He changed his tune in a Truth Social post.

Trump is no stranger to suggesting potential voter fraud after GOP defeats in elections, but things felt surprisingly different this year, when he seemed to take a more conciliatory tone after the Democratic drubbing.

On Election Night, Trump told The New York Times that he was "absolutely willing" to accept the results of the midterms.

"We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them," Trump told the outlet. "We’ll probably work something out."

Trump then gave his enemies credit for their performance, saying: "I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. They fought hard."

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Democratic Leaders Challenge the President's Accusations

Democrats clapped back at the president.
Source: MEGA

Democrats clapped back at the president.

While the president returned to bashing the "Dumocrats" online, the incoming majority continued to take its victory lap, with Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer clapping back at Trump's tantrum.

"Donald Trump's pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable," Schumer, 75, shared on X. "He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure."

Just days before the election, Trump touted a $1million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud in the November midterms, provided the tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

He did not, however, explain how the reward would be funded, how people should submit tips, or who would determine whether a report qualified for payment.

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President Trump's History of Voter Fraud Allegations

Trump has long claimed the 2020 election was stolen.
Source: MEGA

Trump has long claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Still, Trump has returned time and again to his unsubstantiated voter fraud theories. During a July 16 speech on election security, Trump revived claims about vulnerabilities and alleged problems with the 2020 election that experts said had already been debunked.

His administration subsequently released records containing sensitive information states had shared with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), including logs of communications and activity monitored on Election Day 2020.

However, the disclosure might have backfired. Former CISA officials said the release undermined the trust necessary for states to share sensitive cybersecurity information with the federal government.

One former high-ranking federal cybersecurity official who now advises state governments said some officials were unlikely to share information with CISA again.

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