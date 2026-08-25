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Home > News > Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis Undergoes 'Terrifying' Genetic Testing to Assess Dementia Risk Amid Hollywood star Father Bruce's Painful Health Decline

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Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis has revealed she's undergone tests to recognize her chances of being diagnosed with dementia, like her 'Die Hard' star father Bruce.

Aug. 25 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

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Rumer Willis has undergone "terrifying" preventative testing for dementia amid her father Bruce's heartbreaking battle with the condition.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old mom-of-one wanted to find out if there's a possibility she could also develop the same health issues as the Die Hard star, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

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'I Really Miss My Dad'

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Source: MEGA

Rumer opened up about her pain seeing dad Bruce suffer from condition.

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Rumer said: "I really miss my dad, I miss a different version of who he was.

"There are some days that are so hard. I try to prioritise being present with where he's at now. The truth is to be strong is to learn to deal with both things at the same time.

"I did a test that tests for your risk of Alzheimer's, which obviously is kind of important.

"I wanted to check it out given my family history.

"My result is pretty average but it also means there is some risk but it's not crazy."

Rumer admits she has taken her health for granted at times, and has decided being proactive about it is the best step forward.

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'When You Have Information, It's Power'

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Source: MEGA

Rumer is aware various illnesses run in her family.

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She explained: "I think health is one of those things that we take for granted until we don't have it.

"And I think that if you are taking small steps right now to be proactive about it, you might not have to have such a steep fall off the cliff as you get older."

Rumer has teamed up with Function, which is a health membership that offers more than 160 advanced lab tests as well as assessments and imaging. She had the APOE genetic test, given her dad's diagnosis.

Speaking to People, she said: "It's terrifying to get answers sometimes.

"Obviously there are genetic things in my family. Not just dementia, I’ve had some family members who have had breast cancer and family members who have had different things.

"I think when you have information, it's power."

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Wife Reflects On Meeting 'Die Hard' Icon

picture of bruce willis and emma heming willis
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis opened up about encountering Bruce.

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"And that sounds so, like, Spider-Man, but when we’re able to see, OK, maybe I’m more predisposed to this, you can just start actively working to reduce inflammation in your body, work on heart health, whatever it is."

RadarOnline.com previously told how Bruce's second wife Emma Heming Willis, 48, recalled first meeting her "full of life" husband, revealing how the Hollywood star's warmth, humor and charisma immediately caught her attention years before they eventually fell in love.

The model and dementia campaigner discussed the beginning of their relationship on Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast as she continues speaking publicly about caring for the actor following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

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picture of Emma Heming Willis and bruce willis
Source: MEGA

The couple married in 2009.

The couple met at a Los Angeles gym in 2005, began dating years later, and made their first public appearance together in 2008 before marrying in 2009.

Heming Willis said: "I met him in like 2005, I want to say, and we met at the gym, like most people in Hollywood do, I guess.

"His time was before mine, and we would sort of overlap, and the things I remember about him was just how warm and charismatic, how funny he was, but he always really took the time to want to learn more about me.

“Just more about who I was, about my life, and prior to that I had never really thought about Bruce Willis."

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