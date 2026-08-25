Rumer Willis Undergoes 'Terrifying' Genetic Testing to Assess Dementia Risk Amid Hollywood star Father Bruce's Painful Health Decline

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old mom-of-one wanted to find out if there's a possibility she could also develop the same health issues as the Die Hard star, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Rumer Willis has undergone "terrifying" preventative testing for dementia amid her father Bruce's heartbreaking battle with the condition.

Rumer opened up about her pain seeing dad Bruce suffer from condition.

Rumer said: "I really miss my dad, I miss a different version of who he was.

"There are some days that are so hard. I try to prioritise being present with where he's at now. The truth is to be strong is to learn to deal with both things at the same time.

"I did a test that tests for your risk of Alzheimer's, which obviously is kind of important.

"I wanted to check it out given my family history.

"My result is pretty average but it also means there is some risk but it's not crazy."

Rumer admits she has taken her health for granted at times, and has decided being proactive about it is the best step forward.