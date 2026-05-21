Rumer Willis Delivers Positive Update on Her Dad Bruce's Crippling Dementia Battle

Rumer, who is a single mother to her daughter Louetta, shared in an update about her dad's dementia last November that there are times when he does not remember who she is.

"The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great,” she said in part on Instagram. "But he's doing okay in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?"

She continued: "The only way I feel like I could answer that in a way that's like he's doing great... How do I say this? It's like those parameters don't really work anymore in my mind, so this is an interesting question."

Rumer added, "I'm so happy and grateful that I still get to go and hug him. I'm so grateful that when I go over there and give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him.