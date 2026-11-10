EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Disgusted' by Public Reaction to Father's 'Abuse' Scandal

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported the discovery of four boxes containing suspected abusive images and videos.

Markle Sr denies wrongdoing. Meghan said she learned of disturbing allegations in 2019 and subsequently distanced herself from her father to protect her children.

A source has now said the allegations had prompted sympathy for Meghan – but also renewed attacks online questioning why she had not acted sooner, which she's said to find "disgusting."

The insider added: "Criticism of Meghan intensified even after she explained her reasons for breaking contact with her father, and she is just disgusted and hurt she is being questioned like this."

In a statement after the investigation into her father emerged, Meghan described herself as "deeply distressed" and expressed concern for children who might have been harmed.

She said: "In 2018 [later corrected to 2019], a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."