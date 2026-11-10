EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Disgusted' by Public Reaction to Father's 'Abuse' Scandal
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be allegedly disgusted by the backlash surrounding allegations against her estranged father, as critics question her account of their family rift while police investigate suspected child sexual abuse material.
RadarOnline.com has reported how the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has faced renewed scrutiny in recent days since authorities in the Philippines began investigating material allegedly found among belongings linked to Thomas Markle Sr, 82.
Meghan Markle 'Disgusted' by Online Backlash
His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported the discovery of four boxes containing suspected abusive images and videos.
Markle Sr denies wrongdoing. Meghan said she learned of disturbing allegations in 2019 and subsequently distanced herself from her father to protect her children.
A source has now said the allegations had prompted sympathy for Meghan – but also renewed attacks online questioning why she had not acted sooner, which she's said to find "disgusting."
The insider added: "Criticism of Meghan intensified even after she explained her reasons for breaking contact with her father, and she is just disgusted and hurt she is being questioned like this."
In a statement after the investigation into her father emerged, Meghan described herself as "deeply distressed" and expressed concern for children who might have been harmed.
She said: "In 2018 [later corrected to 2019], a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
Meghan's Explanation for Cutting Contact
The letter reportedly came from Markle Sr's former wife, Roslyn Loveless, and contained allegations about his conduct overseas. Those claims remain allegations, and the investigation has not established his guilt.
Critics have now questioned why Meghan had not made a report herself if she knew of the claims.
Meghan's account, however, says the allegations had already been referred to police and she was assured they were being examined.
Piers Morgan also questioned the timeline, citing Harry's 2022 comments about the media attention surrounding Meghan's relationship with her father before their wedding.
Harry said at the time: "She had a father before this, and now she doesn't have a father. And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."
Morgan wrote: "Why would Harry say this four years after police told Meghan such serious allegations about her father that she cut him off? None of this makes any sense."
'Junior MasterChef' Announcement Draws Criticism
Meghan also attracted criticism after announcing a role co-hosting Junior MasterChef Australia, with social media users questioning the timing of the announcement.
The program is expected to begin filming next year.
Another source said friends had offered Meghan support through calls, flowers and cards, while Harry was concentrating on helping her through the investigation.
The insider added: "Meghan and Harry want accountability if the allegations are proved."
Palace Keeps Its Distance From Investigation
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the investigation.
A palace source said they feel it is "a matter for the Sussex Household".
The insider added: "Palace officials' position is clear – they are reluctant to become involved because Meghan and Harry no longer perform official royal duties."
Meghan's relationship with her father deteriorated dramatically before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
Once close, the pair became estranged after Thomas admitted arranging staged paparazzi photographs ahead of the ceremony.
He subsequently missed the wedding following reported heart problems.
Their relationship worsened as Thomas repeatedly criticized Meghan and Harry in media interviews, while Meghan accused him of betraying her trust.
In 2021, she won a privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper over publication of extracts from a personal letter to her father.