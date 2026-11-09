Bruce Willis 'Has Declined a Lot Mentally' and Is 'Living in His Own World' — as Hollywood Icon's Devastating Dementia Battle Worsens

"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source explained. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."

The source also claimed that Willis' personality has changed fairly drastically as his condition has progressed.

He is reportedly more "at ease" compared to his youth, "when he had a lot of energy and talked a ton."

"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," they added. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."