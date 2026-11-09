Bruce Willis 'Has Declined a Lot Mentally' and Is 'Living in His Own World' — as Hollywood Icon's Devastating Dementia Battle Worsens
Nov. 9 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis' battle with dementia has only grown more harrowing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, the actor has "declined a lot mentally" and appears to be "living in his own world," unaware of the severity of his condition.
Bruce Willis Can't Fully Grasp His Condition
"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source explained. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."
The source also claimed that Willis' personality has changed fairly drastically as his condition has progressed.
He is reportedly more "at ease" compared to his youth, "when he had a lot of energy and talked a ton."
"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," they added. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."
Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023. The year prior, he was diagnosed with aphasia.
His family shared the news in an emotional statement, emphasizing their goal to raise awareness about the disease.
Bruce Willis' Family Revealed His 'Painful' Health Battle
"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement began.
"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," it continued. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Bruce Willis' Family Called Dementia a 'Cruel Disease'
"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the family noted. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."
The statement concluded, "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."