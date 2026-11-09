EXCLUSIVE: 'Humiliated' Donald Trump 'Set to Punish Europe' After Midterms Defeat

Donald Trump is feared to be gearing up to unleash a fresh wave of hostility against Europe after a humiliating midterm election defeat left the US president furious and politically weakened, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 80-year-old Republican has suffered a major setback following Democratic gains in November's congressional elections, raising questions about his remaining two years in the White House.

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Trump Election Defeat Sparks Fears of European Retaliation

Source: MEGA Donald Trump faced Democratic gains in the November midterm elections.

European governments, already alarmed by his treatment of Ukraine, trade tariffs and threats against Greenland, now face the prospect of renewed confrontation as Trump seeks to reassert his authority. A European diplomatic source exclusively told us: "Trump has been publicly embarrassed and he will be looking for somebody to pay the price. Europe presents an obvious target because he can apply enormous pressure without facing the same political consequences he would encounter at home. "There is genuine concern that he will interpret this defeat as a reason to become more aggressive rather than reconsider his approach. His instinct when challenged has always been to demonstrate strength, and European allies could find themselves bearing the consequences. "The danger is that Washington starts treating its closest partners as political punching bags. Nobody should assume that losing support among American voters will suddenly make this administration more reasonable."

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Ukraine and NATO at Center of Growing Tensions

Source: MEGA European governments worried about US support for Ukraine.

Trump's strained relationship with European leaders has deteriorated throughout his second presidency, particularly over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and his demands for greater European defense spending. His administration has also challenged longstanding assumptions about NATO, prompting fears that Washington could reduce its military presence across the continent. Another foreign policy source said: "The election result has changed the political atmosphere in America, but it has not removed the president's ability to make damaging decisions overseas. Trump still controls significant aspects of foreign policy and could use those powers to punish governments he believes have undermined him. "Ukraine is particularly vulnerable because any further withdrawal of American assistance would strengthen Moscow's position. European capitals are worried that decisions affecting their security could become entangled with Trump's personal grievances. "There is also the possibility of additional tariffs, diplomatic confrontations and sudden announcements about troop deployments. The uncertainty itself creates enormous difficulties for governments trying to plan their response." The Democratic resurgence has nevertheless encouraged European politicians who believe Trump's political dominance may be weakening ahead of the 2028 presidential election. But analysts warn a change in America's domestic political direction would not automatically restore the transatlantic relationship.

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European Leaders Brace for Further Confrontation

Source: MEGA European leaders feared Trump's election setback could deepen diplomatic tensions.

A Western security source said: "European leaders may be celebrating the election results privately, but they understand the next two years could become considerably more difficult. A president who feels cornered can be unpredictable, particularly when he believes foreign governments are taking satisfaction in his setbacks. "The expectation in some diplomatic circles is that Trump will demand greater concessions on trade and security while becoming less willing to support Ukraine. That combination would place extraordinary pressure on European governments already confronting serious economic and military challenges. "Even if the Democrats eventually return to the White House, the damage to trust will not disappear overnight. Europe is learning that its security cannot depend entirely on American political stability, and that realization will shape relations for years."

Trump Allies Warn Europe Could Face Retaliation

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Source: MEGA A US source said Trump resented Europe's criticism of his political agenda.