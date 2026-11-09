Adult Star Annie Knight Reveals New Husband's Concerns Over Her Filming X-Rated Content With Other Men After Their Wedding
Nov. 9 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Marriage has brought a major shake-up to adult video star Annie Knight's X-rated career, with the newlywed revealing she's stopped filming steamy scenes with other men after her husband, Henry Brayshaw, admitted he could no longer stomach it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brayshaw, 28, was hardly blindsided by 29-year-old Knight's raunchy profession, having known the adult entertainer since 2016 and getting engaged in March 2025. But the reality of sharing his wife with other men on camera began to hit home ahead of their October wedding, prompting a dramatic change of heart.
The 'Sanctity of Marriage' Changed Annie Knight's Views
"To be honest, it was a conversation we had about a year ago. Initially, Henry had said he'd still be OK with me collaborating with other men, but after having conversations with some close friends and family, I think he started to realize the sanctity of marriage and that, realistically, he actually wasn't comfortable with it," Knight exclusively told OK!.
She went on to explain, "He didn't want to affect my career or my earnings, so he was willing to let me continue doing it, even though it was going to cause him distress."
"At the end of the day, I think if I'd continued doing it anyway, it would've just bred resentment, which could have been the undoing of our relationship," Knight shared.
Henry Brayshaw Gave Annie Knight 'Push' to Stop Filming With Men
Knight claimed she knew there would come a time when she would stop performing with men, but falling in love with her now-husband just accelerated the timeline.
"Henry was definitely the first person to raise his concerns with me, but to be honest, I always knew there was going to come a time when I'd stop collaborating with other men," the star explained. "I think I would've continued doing it, but it didn't really feel true to where I was in my life anymore. I kind of needed someone to give me that push to finally make the call."
'Collaborating With Other Men' Changed 'Dynamic' of Relationship
Knight and Brayshaw tied the knot in their native Australia on October 1.
"Henry has always been supportive of my career, but there were definitely times when collaborating with other men changed the dynamic of our relationship," she noted.
The adult content creator confessed, "Every relationship and every marriage is so different, and boundaries can absolutely change."
Annie Knight 'No Longer Has the Stamina' for Challenges With Men
Knight made a name for herself among adult entertainers after completing a challenge involving 583 men in six hours in May 2025, less than two months after getting engaged to Brayshaw.
Her previous record was 24 men in one day.
The challenge left her hospitalized after the scale of being with nearly 600 men took a serious toll on her body.
Knight promised she has no intention of topping that feat, but it's not just her marriage to Brayshaw that led to that decision.
"I just don't have the stamina for that anymore," she shared.