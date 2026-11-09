Adult Star Annie Knight Reveals New Husband's Concerns Over Her Filming X-Rated Content With Other Men After Their Wedding

"To be honest, it was a conversation we had about a year ago. Initially, Henry had said he'd still be OK with me collaborating with other men, but after having conversations with some close friends and family, I think he started to realize the sanctity of marriage and that, realistically, he actually wasn't comfortable with it," Knight exclusively told OK!.

She went on to explain, "He didn't want to affect my career or my earnings, so he was willing to let me continue doing it, even though it was going to cause him distress."

"At the end of the day, I think if I'd continued doing it anyway, it would've just bred resentment, which could have been the undoing of our relationship," Knight shared.