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Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
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EXCLUSIVE: Man, 18, Accused of Threatening to Assassinate Trump Has Secret Instagram Chats Exposed — as FBI Seizes Weapons and Chilling Extremist Materials

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nov. 9 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

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An 18-year-old accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump allegedly shared disturbing messages about murdering politicians, praised notorious mass shooters and collected weapons and neo-N---- materials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal investigators uncovered a trail of violent Instagram conversations allegedly linked to Massachusetts resident Trenton Touch, including chilling statements about killing Trump and assassinating governors.

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Secret Instagram Messages Exposed

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Trenton Touch
Source: TEWKSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Trenton Touch, 18, allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump in disturbing Instagram messages uncovered by the FBI.

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In a 15-page affidavit filed October 30 in Massachusetts federal court, FBI Special Agent Alistair Brockmeyer detailed how investigators traced four Instagram accounts allegedly operated by Touch.

The investigation began after Meta, Instagram's parent company, voluntarily alerted the FBI on September 10 about potentially threatening communications identified through enhanced detection algorithms.

One message, allegedly sent June 21 alongside a photograph of a firearm, declared: "I'm gonna kill Trump."

Touch allegedly followed that statement by acknowledging difficulties shooting accurately beyond 200 yards. But investigators say the threats extended far beyond the president.

In another conversation, Touch allegedly suggested that assassinating governors could destabilize the government and accelerate the creation of an extremist regime.

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FBI Uncovers Chilling Messages

FBI Building
Source: MEGA

Federal investigators traced four Instagram accounts allegedly linked to Touch and uncovered violent extremist threats.

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Federal investigators also discovered messages allegedly praising perpetrators of racially motivated mass shootings, including the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand.

The affidavit describes Touch's apparent fascination with violent white supremacist ideology, including references to Charles Manson and the neo-N--- terrorist network Atomwaffen Division.

In one disturbing exchange, Touch allegedly encouraged other users to embrace violence against racial minorities.

Investigators also documented his participation in Instagram group chats containing more than 400 members.

According to the FBI, Touch circulated violent videos and allegedly discussed methods of avoiding social media algorithms designed to identify graphic content.

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Weapons and Extremist Materials Seized

Weapons and White Supremacist Materials Seized
Source: FBI / U.S. District Court

FBI evidence photos reveal weapons, tactical gear and white supremacist materials recovered during the investigation.

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On October 26, federal agents executed a court-authorized search of Touch's Tewksbury, Massachusetts, residence.

Investigators recovered a revolver-style firearm, camouflage clothing, a ballistic helmet, military-style knives and a hatchet.

The affidavit includes photographs of the seized items, along with materials displaying N--- and white supremacist imagery.

Agents also searched his grandparents' residence in Atkinson, New Hampshire, where they discovered a rifle and ammunition. Investigators said the rifle appeared to match the firearm photographed alongside Touch's alleged assassination threat.

His grandparents reportedly told agents the weapon remained locked and Touch could use it only under their supervision.

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Firearms and Extremist Imagery Uncovered
Source: FBI / U.S. District Court

Investigators discovered firearms evidence and messages suggesting Touch sought help obtaining a gun.

The FBI also uncovered messages suggesting Touch was attempting to obtain firearms and shooting-range training.

In one July conversation, he allegedly discussed asking his grandparents to purchase a weapon on his behalf after experiencing difficulties obtaining a firearms identification card.

Investigators confirmed he had applied for the identification card through the Tewksbury Police Department.

The affidavit does not establish that Touch carried out an assassination attempt or had a coordinated operational plan to attack political officials. Touch faces a federal charge of threatening the president under 18 U.S.C. § 871.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

Touch is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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