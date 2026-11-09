EXCLUSIVE: Man, 18, Accused of Threatening to Assassinate Trump Has Secret Instagram Chats Exposed — as FBI Seizes Weapons and Chilling Extremist Materials

According to court documents obtained by Radar , federal investigators uncovered a trail of violent Instagram conversations allegedly linked to Massachusetts resident Trenton Touch, including chilling statements about killing Trump and assassinating governors.

An 18-year-old accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump allegedly shared disturbing messages about murdering politicians , praised notorious mass shooters and collected weapons and neo-N---- materials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trenton Touch, 18, allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump in disturbing Instagram messages uncovered by the FBI.

In a 15-page affidavit filed October 30 in Massachusetts federal court, FBI Special Agent Alistair Brockmeyer detailed how investigators traced four Instagram accounts allegedly operated by Touch.

The investigation began after Meta, Instagram's parent company, voluntarily alerted the FBI on September 10 about potentially threatening communications identified through enhanced detection algorithms.

One message, allegedly sent June 21 alongside a photograph of a firearm, declared: "I'm gonna kill Trump."

Touch allegedly followed that statement by acknowledging difficulties shooting accurately beyond 200 yards. But investigators say the threats extended far beyond the president.

In another conversation, Touch allegedly suggested that assassinating governors could destabilize the government and accelerate the creation of an extremist regime.