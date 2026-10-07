Michigan Man, 33, Accused of Vowing to Murder Trump and His Family With a 'Gun and Bombs' — Years After Allegedly Threatening Joe Biden
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 2:05 p.m. ET
Authorities have thwarted yet another possible assassination attempt against Donald Trump after a Michigan man allegedly threatened to "kill" the president with a "gun," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
James Michael Dewaelsche was hit with a criminal complaint after federal investigators accused him of unleashing a chilling barrage of social media threats to kill Trump, 80, and his family.
Suspect Posted 'Kill Donald Trump With a Gun' on X
The 33-year-old resident of Grand Blanc, Michigan, posted two threatening messages on September 7 under the highly disturbing X handle "@ChildR--er6969."
He allegedly fired off the chilling threat beneath a NASA post showing Trump posing with the Artemis II crew in the Oval Office, writing: “Kill Donald Trump with a gun.”
Under a second NASA post about the MAX POWER aerospace expo, Dewaelsche allegedly hissed, "Kill Donald Trump's family with bombs."
Dewaelsche didn't stop there, as he also allegedly replied to a post by Vice President JD Vance with a sexually explicit threat against the veep's young children.
Trump Suspect Allegedly Posted Threats Because He 'Wanted to Be Heard'
The feds took the comments very seriously, as Secret Service investigators then followed the digital trail, obtaining subscriber records from X and tracing IP address information tied to the email account allegedly connected to the threats.
A records search allegedly revealed Dewaelsche was already on the Secret Service’s radar, with the feds claiming he had previously drawn their attention over threatening interactions involving both Trump and Joe Biden in 2018 and 2024.
On September 8, investigators descended on Dewaelsche's home and not only did he allegedly admit he knew the threats were illegal and had been warned about it before, but he kept firing them off anyway because “he wants to be heard.”
Dewaelsche was hauled into custody and made his first federal court appearance on October 5, where a judge released him on a $10,000 unsecured bond, court records show. He is due back before a judge for a preliminary hearing on October 26.
Donald Trump Barely Survived Butler Assassination Attempt
The latest arrest shows how seriously the Secret Service is taking threats toward Trump after three failed attempts by assassins in the past two years.
The most serious assassination attempt nearly killed Trump when gunman Thomas Mathew Crooks fired several rounds from an AR-style rifle from a roof while the then-candidate was speaking at a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The MAGA icon turned his head at the last minute to look at a jumbotron, and a bullet grazed his ear instead. One spectator died in the hail of gunfire while two other attendees were critically wounded. A Secret Service counter-sniper neutralized Crooks.
Ryan Routh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Trump Assassination Attempt
Two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump on September 15, 2024, after lying in wait near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
He camped out under foliage near the sixth hole fence, waiting for the Republican presidential candidate to arrive, but a Secret Service Special Agent patrolling the course ahead of Trump spotted the would-be sniper and his rifle.
Routh fled the scene but was apprehended later that day.
He was found guilty by a Fort Pierce, Florida, jury in September 2025 of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assault of a federal law enforcement officer, and multiple firearms offenses. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 84 months.
The most recent attempt on Trump's life was in April, when gunman Cole Thomas Allen rushed past a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton.
He was later charged with attempting to assassinate the president and three other gun-related counts.