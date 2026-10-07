Michigan Man, 33, Accused of Vowing to Murder Trump and His Family With a 'Gun and Bombs' — Years After Allegedly Threatening Joe Biden

The feds took the comments very seriously, as Secret Service investigators then followed the digital trail, obtaining subscriber records from X and tracing IP address information tied to the email account allegedly connected to the threats.

A records search allegedly revealed Dewaelsche was already on the Secret Service’s radar, with the feds claiming he had previously drawn their attention over threatening interactions involving both Trump and Joe Biden in 2018 and 2024.

On September 8, investigators descended on Dewaelsche's home and not only did he allegedly admit he knew the threats were illegal and had been warned about it before, but he kept firing them off anyway because “he wants to be heard.”

Dewaelsche was hauled into custody and made his first federal court appearance on October 5, where a judge released him on a $10,000 unsecured bond, court records show. He is due back before a judge for a preliminary hearing on October 26.