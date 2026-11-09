Death Row Inmate 'Sputtered and Twitched' After Receiving Lethal Injection — Decades After Killing Elderly Woman

Three men were executed in three separate states last week, just as California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he was commuting the sentences of every death row inmate in his state to life in prison.

A Florida man who was executed for the 2004 murder of an elderly woman reportedly "sputtered and twitched" after receiving a his lethal injection, RadarOnline.com has learned, in the latest controversy surrounding capital punishment .

Michael Taylor, Jeffrey Weisheit, and Guardado were all executed on the same day.

Florida, Alabama and Indiana all carried out executions on Thursday, November 5, and each was met with controversy and opposition.

In Florida, witnesses said 64-year-old Jesse Guardado, who confessed to fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman before stealing her jewelry box, $80, and other valuables to buy drugs, "sputtered and twitched" as his lethal injection was administered.

In Alabama, 54-year-old Michael Taylor was executed for his conviction in the killing of an elderly man and woman in a home robbery. Death penalty opponents had urged Republican Governor Kay Ivey to commute Taylor's sentence to life in prison, noting his age and immaturity when he committed his crimes in 1991, when he was 19.

Finally, Jeffrey Weisheit was executed in Indiana for the murder of his girlfriend's two children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and her 5-year-old brother, Caleb, in a 2010 house fire near Evansville.