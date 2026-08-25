EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Dad Bruce Heartbreak 'Is Driving Her Fresh Start in Nashville'
Aug. 25 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET
Rumer Willis is embarking on an emotional fresh start in Nashville, describing her cross-country move as a "leap of faith" as she begins a new chapter following major upheaval in her family and personal life – and Radaronline.com can reveal it is driven by "heartbreak" over her famous father's dementia battle.
Rumer, 37, has relocated to Tennessee after moving from Los Angeles to Idaho in early 2025 to be closer to her family.
The actress, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, with former boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 39, was temporarily awarded primary physical custody of their child in June following the couple's acrimonious split.
A source familiar with the family's circumstances claimed: "Rumer has been through an incredibly emotional period and Nashville represents an opportunity to reset. Family is hugely important to her, but she has also reached a point where she wants to establish what the next stage of her own life looks like.
"But make no mistake – this move is so she can help herself escape the brutal reality and utter heartbreak of watching her father fight dementia."
'New Chapter, Officially Delivered'
Rumer revealed the move on Instagram while thanking Roadway Moving for transporting her possessions approximately 2,000 miles.
She wrote: "Moving your whole life across the country is a leap of faith. So is handing it to strangers. Except the @roadwaymoving team stopped being strangers about ten minutes in.
"They carried two decades of my life across 2,000 miles and set it down in Nashville without a scratch."
Rumer said being able to leave her former home without worrying about her belongings had been particularly valuable during an emotional week.
"That's worth everything during a week this emotional," she added. If a big move is in your future, this is the crew. New chapter, officially delivered."
Rumer Willis Accuses Ex of 'Insane Emotional Abuse'
The relocation follows a difficult custody dispute with Thomas.
Rumer was temporarily awarded primary physical custody of Louetta, while both parents retained joint legal custody after agreeing to undergo a custody evaluation.
A judge established a visitation schedule allowing Thomas to see Louetta every other weekend under a nanny's supervision, with unsupervised overnight visits expected later.
It's been reported that the former couple was also ordered to attend co-parenting counseling and communicate through a co-parenting app.
Court documents revealed competing allegations during their dispute. Rumer accused Thomas of a "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse" following their separation, allegations he has denied.
Did Demi Moore Threaten to Destroy Him?
Thomas, meanwhile, alleged tensions existed between Rumer and her mother, Demi Moore, 63, and claimed Moore had threatened to "destroy" him.
He alleged Rumer had told him "directly that she did not want her family present for the first 40 days after Louetta's birth in 2023."
Thomas also objected to Rumer relocating from California to Idaho with their daughter.
He wrote: "At no time did I agree to move out of state with (Rumer.)"
Thomas further alleged Rumer had previously discussed moving to Texas or elsewhere outside California because of what he characterized as Moore's "overbearing and hostile conduct."
Die Hard star Bruce Willis, 71, continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), with his family sharing candid updates on how they navigate his ongoing care and the daily realities of the disease.
In August 2026, Rumer shared on Instagram that she deeply misses the past version of her father, explaining the unique grief of watching a loved one change while still present.