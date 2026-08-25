EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Dad Bruce Heartbreak 'Is Driving Her Fresh Start in Nashville'

The actress, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, with former boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 39, was temporarily awarded primary physical custody of their child in June following the couple's acrimonious split.

A source familiar with the family's circumstances claimed: "Rumer has been through an incredibly emotional period and Nashville represents an opportunity to reset. Family is hugely important to her, but she has also reached a point where she wants to establish what the next stage of her own life looks like.

"But make no mistake – this move is so she can help herself escape the brutal reality and utter heartbreak of watching her father fight dementia."