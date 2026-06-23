EXCLUSIVE: Moore Than She Can Bear — Ferocious Demi Destroys Rumer Willis' Baby Daddy in Court Battle

Outraged grandma Demi, 63, charges in the document filed in support of her firstborn's case that Derek showed "Moore consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone" during the child's home birth and "essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life."

Then the G.I. Jane star really tears into Thomas in the court doc by claiming, "He always put himself and his needs first. To date that has not changed," and alleging he seeks to "control and manipulate" her daughter and family members behind closed doors.

"He has refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta," Moore said. "As far as I know, he has not held a job since I have known him."

Meanwhile, Rumer claimed she's endured a "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse" and "verbal attacks" in their relationship – which lasted from May 2022 to June 2024 – often in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him."