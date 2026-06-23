Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Demi Moore
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Moore Than She Can Bear — Ferocious Demi Destroys Rumer Willis' Baby Daddy in Court Battle

demi moore destroys rumer willis baby daddy court battle
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore targets Rumer Willis' baby daddy in a fierce court battle that fuels family tensions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Demi Moore has gone full mama bear by filing a scorching five-page court declaration that bashes the baby daddy ex of daughter Rumer Willis as a selfish, manipulative, money-sucking slacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal,

Moore's 37-year-old girl, whose father is dementia-stricken, Die Hard hero Bruce Willis, is locked in a bitter custody battle over daughter Louetta, 3, with former partner Derek Richard Thomas, whom she's accused of emotional abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer's Mom Launches Scathing Attack

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore accused Derek Richard Thomas of putting his own needs ahead of Rumer Willis and their daughter, Louetta.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Demi Moore accused Derek Richard Thomas of putting his own needs ahead of Rumer Willis and their daughter, Louetta.

Article continues below advertisement

Outraged grandma Demi, 63, charges in the document filed in support of her firstborn's case that Derek showed "Moore consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone" during the child's home birth and "essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life."

Then the G.I. Jane star really tears into Thomas in the court doc by claiming, "He always put himself and his needs first. To date that has not changed," and alleging he seeks to "control and manipulate" her daughter and family members behind closed doors.

"He has refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta," Moore said. "As far as I know, he has not held a job since I have known him."

Meanwhile, Rumer claimed she's endured a "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse" and "verbal attacks" in their relationship – which lasted from May 2022 to June 2024 – often in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Details Alleged Daily Abuse

Article continues below advertisement
Rumer alleged Thomas subjected her to ongoing emotional abuse during their relationship.
Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Rumer alleged Thomas subjected her to ongoing emotional abuse during their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer said in court documents, "He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop," adding he "engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis."

What's more, Rumer gripes that alleged layabout Derek wants her "wealthy family" to pay for "everything."

Meanwhile, Derek charged Rumer's custody petition is the result of her being "enraged" by Louetta's "tremendous affection" for his now-fiancée, Lizzie Loch.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Denies All Abuse Claims

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Surprisingly Strict Rule Slapped on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie By Their Scandal-Mired Parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson

Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk and Lance Twiggs

EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Suffers Devastating Court Defeat — As Judge Rejects Bid to Force Rumored Lover to Testify

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Rumer alleged Thomas subjected her to ongoing emotional abuse during their relationship.
Source: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Rumer alleged Thomas subjected her to ongoing emotional abuse during their relationship.

"I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any act of 'coercive control'," Derek argued in his own court filing.

"[Our] relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not at all characterized by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.