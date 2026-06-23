EXCLUSIVE: Moore Than She Can Bear — Ferocious Demi Destroys Rumer Willis' Baby Daddy in Court Battle
June 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Demi Moore has gone full mama bear by filing a scorching five-page court declaration that bashes the baby daddy ex of daughter Rumer Willis as a selfish, manipulative, money-sucking slacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal,
Moore's 37-year-old girl, whose father is dementia-stricken, Die Hard hero Bruce Willis, is locked in a bitter custody battle over daughter Louetta, 3, with former partner Derek Richard Thomas, whom she's accused of emotional abuse.
Rumer's Mom Launches Scathing Attack
Outraged grandma Demi, 63, charges in the document filed in support of her firstborn's case that Derek showed "Moore consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone" during the child's home birth and "essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life."
Then the G.I. Jane star really tears into Thomas in the court doc by claiming, "He always put himself and his needs first. To date that has not changed," and alleging he seeks to "control and manipulate" her daughter and family members behind closed doors.
"He has refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta," Moore said. "As far as I know, he has not held a job since I have known him."
Meanwhile, Rumer claimed she's endured a "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse" and "verbal attacks" in their relationship – which lasted from May 2022 to June 2024 – often in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him."
Rumer Details Alleged Daily Abuse
Rumer said in court documents, "He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop," adding he "engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis."
What's more, Rumer gripes that alleged layabout Derek wants her "wealthy family" to pay for "everything."
Meanwhile, Derek charged Rumer's custody petition is the result of her being "enraged" by Louetta's "tremendous affection" for his now-fiancée, Lizzie Loch.
Derek Denies All Abuse Claims
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"I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any act of 'coercive control'," Derek argued in his own court filing.
"[Our] relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not at all characterized by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part."