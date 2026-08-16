EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Open Up About Memory Disorders, Stroke Recovery and Brain Health
Aug. 16 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Some celebrities are facing serious neurological and memory-related health conditions that have dramatically changed their lives.
Here, RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.
Bruce Willis: Sad New Dementia Details
Last August, it was revealed Bruce Willis no longer lived with his family. Amid a devastating battle with frontotemporal dementia, the former action star was moved to a one-story home where he could be watched over by professionals 24 hours a day.
A year later, wife Emma Heming Willis is sharing devastating new details about her husband's condition. According to the Make Time Wellness founder, Bruce, 71, doesn't suffer from "memory loss," but "his brain" is still "failing him" and he's unable to communicate using "language." However, he remains blissfully unaware of his struggles.
"They think this is their normal," insisted Emma, 50. "There is this term, this neurological condition, that comes with FTD and other types of dementia that's called anosognosia, where your brain can't identify what is happening to it. Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he [has] this disease."
Danny Glover: 'Life Continues'
Danny Glover has been locked in a war against his own body. The actor – whose iconic catchphrase from the Lethal Weapon franchise was "I'm getting too old for this" – learned in 2023 that he'd live the rest of his days with Alzheimer's disease. During the ensuing years, his speech, memory and movement have deteriorated.
Now, a team of family members and caregivers is supporting the Oscar winner, 80, as he navigates an uncertain future. "I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing," acknowledges the actor.
Also offering support is his doctor, with whom he's continuing to explore treatment options. "I don't feel like it's the end of my life," insists Glover. "Your life continues."
Capt. Sully: Alzheimer's Shock
More than 15 years ago, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III avoided catastrophe by safely landing US Airways Flight 1549 in NYC's Hudson River, saving all 155 passengers and crew aboard following a bird strike. But he's currently facing an inescapable tragedy. "I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," reveals the famous aviator, 75.
"It is early stage. For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don't sleep as well."
At the moment, the man with the once-photographic memory has retained his ability to focus and is looking forward to things like being inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame this September, rather than obsessing over the details he's no longer able to recall. Notes Sully, "I am in the beginning of this long journey."
Katie Couric: Amnesia Nightmare
She describes it as "freaky." Others might call Katie Couric's bout of transient global amnesia downright terrifying. Her sudden, temporary inability to form new memories happened while the veteran journalist was speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival this summer – an event she now can't remember at all.
In fact, Couric, 69, said a period of roughly seven hours on June 27 has disappeared into a "big, black hole" in her mind. Though the Today alum appeared to be acting normal onstage, she later seemed out of it to fellow attendees, prompting a visit to the hospital. "I thought it was 2024," added the TV personality.
"And I believed Joe Biden was president." By the next day, Couric's capacity to create short-term memories had returned, but she's still left with a lot of unanswered questions. "The cause seems to be as mysterious as the brain itself," said Couric. "Someone described it as my brain failing to hit the record button."
Billy Joel: Brain Disorder Battle
A brain disorder continues to keep Billy Joel from performing. After falling on stage in 2025, the "Piano Man" musician, 77, was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that has symptoms similar to those of dementia. In Joel's case, hearing, vision and balance have been especially affected.
While he admits his cognitive issues are "scary," the "New York State of Mind" singer remains hopeful for a full recovery, enduring regular physical therapy sessions and maintaining a new, healthy diet. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it," he shares. "I'm doing my best to work with it."
Randy Travis: Recovering From Stroke
The show must go on for Randy Travis – even if he's resigned to sitting in a chair onstage as another vocalist performs his hits. Following a near-fatal stroke in 2013, the country music legend, 67, went to rehab to regain limited speech, but he remains robbed of his singing voice.
His official diagnosis? Aphasia, which affects a person's ability to communicate. Still, the resilient star refuses to give up his storied career. In addition to having tour dates scheduled throughout the fall, Travis has recorded new music with the help of artificial intelligence.
"His eyes were a little watery," wife Mary Travis said of the icon "hearing his voice again." "I think he went through every emotion there was."