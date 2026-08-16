EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Open Up About Memory Disorders, Stroke Recovery and Brain Health

Bruce Willis: Sad New Dementia Details

Last August, it was revealed Bruce Willis no longer lived with his family. Amid a devastating battle with frontotemporal dementia, the former action star was moved to a one-story home where he could be watched over by professionals 24 hours a day.

A year later, wife Emma Heming Willis is sharing devastating new details about her husband's condition. According to the Make Time Wellness founder, Bruce, 71, doesn't suffer from "memory loss," but "his brain" is still "failing him" and he's unable to communicate using "language." However, he remains blissfully unaware of his struggles.

"They think this is their normal," insisted Emma, 50. "There is this term, this neurological condition, that comes with FTD and other types of dementia that's called anosognosia, where your brain can't identify what is happening to it. Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he [has] this disease."