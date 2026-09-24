EXCLUSIVE: Richard Burton's Tortured Life and Private Demons Exposed

The son of a Welsh coal miner, Burton rose to the top of Hollywood's A-list in the 1960s. For a time, he and his second wife and Virginia Woolf costar, Elizabeth Taylor, were the most talked-about couple in the world.

"Wider fame is a curious thing," he said in 1963, a year before they wed for the first time. "You're furious if you're recognized – and you're equally furious if you're not."

As a schoolboy, Burton earned recognition for his singing and oratory skills, which set him apart in his working-class hometown. "He was proud of being from this lineage of Welsh coal miners," explained Nancy Schoenberger, co-author of Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and the Marriage of the Century.

"His father was a respected coal miner, but his alcoholism cast a shadow over the lives of all the children."

Richard expected to join his father and brothers in the mine, but he welcomed the opportunities his schoolmaster, Philip Burton – whose surname Richard would professionally adopt – offered in the theater.