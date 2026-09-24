EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Hit by Fresh Rigging Claims

'Twas the moment Dancing With the Stars fans had been waiting months for.

On Sept. 2, the star-studded season 35 cast of the beloved competition series was announced live on Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among those vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year are the usual reality TV stars (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and Summer House's Ciara Miller) and athletes (Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Paralympian Ezra Frech).

Unlike in years past, however, several contestants have quite the edge going into the ballroom.