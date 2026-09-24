EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Hit by Fresh Rigging Claims
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
'Twas the moment Dancing With the Stars fans had been waiting months for.
On Sept. 2, the star-studded season 35 cast of the beloved competition series was announced live on Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Among those vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year are the usual reality TV stars (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and Summer House's Ciara Miller) and athletes (Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Paralympian Ezra Frech).
Unlike in years past, however, several contestants have quite the edge going into the ballroom.
Dance Experience Sparks Backstage Grumbling
Glee's Harry Shum Jr. is a trained dancer who's performed with Jennifer Lopez, while Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, who took dance classes in college, previously competed on 2022's The Real Dirty Dancing.
They're not the only ones either – and that hasn't gone unnoticed. Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles and Maura Higgins' various dance backgrounds have caused some backstage grumbling about stars having a head-start in the grueling process of turning non-dancers into polished pros live on TV.
"Everyone connected to the show is used to some level of drama, that goes with the territory and is even encouraged to some degree," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"But the level of acrimony going into this season is already sky high and it's pretty unprecedented to see a big chunk of the talent so openly resentful and upset even before the cameras start rolling."
Indeed, there are reports that some believe the show is all but rigged.
Rhythm Nation
Dewan's casting on the show immediately raised eyebrows.
She not only spent years working as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, but she also got her big Hollywood break starring alongside ex-husband Channing Tatum in the 2006 dance movie Step Up. Shum appeared in the film's two sequels.
"Jenna is a very controversial pick, obviously, given her pro dancing background," said the source. "It smacks to a lot of people of a total disadvantage. How on earth are they supposed to compete with that?"
The actress, however, insists that she has no experience in ballroom dancing.
"Let's be clear. It's two different languages," the 45-year-old told ET.
"There's parts of my dance training that's helpful, obviously. I've learned choreography. I can perform, but there is a certain sense of unlearning for me. It's a new technique, brand-new technique... It's not like you're giving me a style that I've done – I can go out there and do that," she added. "It has its advantages, but it also has its challenges. But that was part of why I wanted to do it. I really wanted to challenge myself."
Shining Through
Jenna isn't the only one who's danced on-screen before. Stiles showcased her skills in 2001's Save the Last Dance, though she's since revealed that most of the complex choreography was performed by a body double. "Julia is keen to try and swerve any controversy and criticism as best she can, which is a big reason why she shared that detail," said the source.
"She just wants to do her thing and stay away from the drama, so it's a clever move on her part." After her casting was announced, the actress, 45, told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm a home dancer. I love dancing at home and part of my reason for coming on this show is to, like, find the joy in dance again, find my confidence in dance again."
Nonetheless, Stiles did admit that "making that movie, yeah, it was great training, and it was a wonderful opportunity, but I felt very, very self-conscious and kind of tense. I want to let that go."
A Step Ahead?
Then, there's Higgins.
The Love Island alum, 35, was spotted linking arms with DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli on the way to a cast dinner party in New York City Sept. 1.
"The fact that Maura is so obviously cozy with Bruno is another big talking point," revealed the source.
"Even if they deny that their friendship affects his judgment, it's not stopped the widespread consensus that she's clearly trying – and likely succeeding – to butter him up.
Even if stars don't win, the longer they stay on the show, the more money they take home.
Maura also has another leg up on her competitors, being partnered with pro dancer Mark Ballas, her pal from season 4 of The Traitors.
"That's another unfair advantage, as a lot of people see it," shared the source. "They're saying it's a pairing that shouldn't have been allowed."