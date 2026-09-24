EXCLUSIVE: Conor Kennedy 'Put on Russia's International Wanted List'

He was put on Russia's international most-wanted list, and a Moscow court ordered Conor's arrest in absentia on Aug. 12. International affairs experts said the Camelot kid, who dated Taylor Swift in 2012, would also be a prized trophy for Putin's international network of assassins.

Conor's legal reps challenged the arrest order, but a Russian appeals court reportedly denied the appeal during a closed hearing. If convicted, Conor – whose father is the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services – could be slapped with a prison sentence of seven to 10 years.

In 2022, he shared an Instagram post about his secret trip to Ukraine to join their fight against Russia.

"Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year," he wrote.

"I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going... I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."