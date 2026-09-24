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EXCLUSIVE: Conor Kennedy 'Put on Russia's International Wanted List'

Conor Kennedy is put on Russia's international wanted list over allegations tied to Ukraine service.
Source: MEGA

Conor Kennedy is put on Russia's international wanted list over allegations tied to Ukraine service.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Russian strongman Vladimir Putin is targeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son – who could face 10 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Conor Kennedy, 32, joined Ukraine's military in 2022 – and Russian authorities have accused him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine.

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A Russian appeals court reportedly denied Conor Kennedy's challenge to his arrest order.
Source: DCH / WENN.com / MEGA

A Russian appeals court reportedly denied Conor Kennedy's challenge to his arrest order.

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He was put on Russia's international most-wanted list, and a Moscow court ordered Conor's arrest in absentia on Aug. 12. International affairs experts said the Camelot kid, who dated Taylor Swift in 2012, would also be a prized trophy for Putin's international network of assassins.

Conor's legal reps challenged the arrest order, but a Russian appeals court reportedly denied the appeal during a closed hearing. If convicted, Conor – whose father is the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services – could be slapped with a prison sentence of seven to 10 years.

In 2022, he shared an Instagram post about his secret trip to Ukraine to join their fight against Russia.

"Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year," he wrote.

"I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going... I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."

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Conor Secretly Joined Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia

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Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were not told Conor was heading to Ukraine.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were not told Conor was heading to Ukraine.

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Conor – whose mother is RFK Jr.'s late wife Mary Richardson – admitted he had no military experience, but he was physically fit and willing to sacrifice his life for the Ukrainian cause, so he was sent to the war's northeastern front.

"I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial," he wrote.

Conor didn't notify his famous father or his stepmom, actress Cheryl Hines, he was heading to Ukraine – only telling them he wasn't taking a summer job with an L.A. law firm as he'd planned.

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Conor Returned to U.S. After Serving on Ukraine Front

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Conor returned to Georgetown Law after two and a half months in Ukraine.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Conor returned to Georgetown Law after two and a half months in Ukraine.

After two and a half months in Ukraine, Kennedy returned to the U.S. and law school at Georgetown.

He now works as an associate attorney at the Los Angeles office of Wisner Baum, where his company bio reads: "In 2022, Conor enlisted in the International Legion of Ukraine, serving on the Kharkiv front. A challenging time, Conor is most proud of the work he and his team did there."

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