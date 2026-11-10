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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Slammed by John Oliver in 35-Minute Roast as Defense Secretary Faces Impeachment Threat

Split image of Pete Hegseth and John Oliver
Source: MEGA

John Oliver called out Pete Hegseth's behavior.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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John Oliver devoted nearly 35 minutes of HBO's Last Week Tonight to criticizing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday, November 8, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The comedian urged Congress to remove him from office just before Republican Rep. Thomas Massie renewed an impeachment effort that faces a House vote on Tuesday, November 10.

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John Oliver Ridicules Pete Hegseth

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Picture of John Oliver
Source: MEGA

Oliver called for Hegseth's impeachment during his take down.

Oliver opened his extended segment by revisiting Hegseth's September speech to military leaders, in which the defense secretary called for "no fatties, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals" and said he wanted "just warriors."

The host mocked Hegseth's delivery and questioned his qualifications, describing him as a former television personality whose decisions had damaged the military.

Oliver also revisited allegations involving Hegseth's conduct before taking office and the 2025 Signal group chat in which sensitive information about planned strikes in Yemen was shared with a journalist.

He concluded by calling for Hegseth's impeachment and removal, arguing that Congress should also prevent him from holding federal office again.

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Pentagon Responds

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

'Deport John Oliver,' the Pentagon said in response.

The program examined Hegseth's removal of senior officers and changes to civilian-protection efforts, including amid scrutiny of the Feb. 28 bombing of a school in Minab, Iran.

Oliver said his staff sought comment from the Pentagon, which provided responses he read during the episode. Asked about Hegseth's earlier criticism of diversity, a spokesperson said, "The secretary was and remains absolutely correct on this topic. He is very based."

When asked whether the Pentagon wanted to add anything else, the response read, "Deport John Oliver," followed by "Pentagon spokesman."

Oliver, who was born in Britain, became a U.S. citizen in 2024.

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Rep. Introduces Impeachment Articles

Picture of Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Rep. Thomas Massie picked up right where he left off.

Massie, R-Ky., introduced a 34-page resolution Monday accusing Hegseth of eight impeachable offenses, reviving an effort that stalled before the November midterm elections.

Three articles allege that Hegseth conducted or prolonged the Iran war without congressional authorization in violation of the War Powers Resolution.

The fourth concerns the Minab school strike and civilian protections, and the remaining articles address U.S. actions in Venezuela, lethal strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats, military operations in Yemen, and alleged retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for urging service members not to obey unlawful orders.

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Pete Hegseth Rejects Impeachment

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth remains defiant in the face of impeachment.

At a Pentagon news conference Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed the resolution as "a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," arguing that Massie's complaints were policy disagreements rather than impeachable offenses.

"I stand behind every one of these operations," Hegseth said.

If the House impeaches Hegseth, removal would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

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