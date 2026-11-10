Pete Hegseth Slammed by John Oliver in 35-Minute Roast as Defense Secretary Faces Impeachment Threat

Oliver opened his extended segment by revisiting Hegseth's September speech to military leaders, in which the defense secretary called for "no fatties, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals" and said he wanted "just warriors."

The host mocked Hegseth's delivery and questioned his qualifications, describing him as a former television personality whose decisions had damaged the military.

Oliver also revisited allegations involving Hegseth's conduct before taking office and the 2025 Signal group chat in which sensitive information about planned strikes in Yemen was shared with a journalist.

He concluded by calling for Hegseth's impeachment and removal, arguing that Congress should also prevent him from holding federal office again.