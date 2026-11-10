Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Trump Being Tuned Out': Prez's Truth Social Losing Steam as He Tries to Win Back MAGA After Disastrous Midterm Election

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's Truth Social platform has suffered a massive traffic drop after the GOP got trounced in the midterms.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform experienced a 39% decline in visits in October compared with a year earlier, reaching its lowest traffic level in more than a year as Republicans assess sweeping losses in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Truth Social attracted 11.8 million visits in October, down from 19.5 million during the same month in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Truth Social Traffic Falls

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's Truth Social visits have dropped by 7.7 million.

The decline marked the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year traffic losses and the platform's lowest monthly total since August 2025.

Traffic peaked at 48.8 million visits in April before beginning its sustained decline in May, approximately two months after the United States launched its war against Iran on Feb. 28.

June recorded the steepest year-over-year decline at 48%, while October's 39% decrease was the second-largest during the tracking period.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Being Tuned Out>

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The decline in traffic could also be viewed as a metric for Trump's popularity.

Howard Polskin, president of TheRighting, suggested that declining traffic reflected changing public attitudes toward Trump's presidency, particularly his administration's handling of the conflict with Iran.

"The steep drop in visits to Trump's Truth Social coincides with a shift in the American public's perception on the effectiveness and consequences of Trump's war with Iran," Polskin said.

He described the decline as an early warning of Republicans' electoral losses, arguing that the platform's shrinking audience could be interpreted as a measure of the president's popularity.

"Trump is literally being tuned out," Polskin said.

Article continues below advertisement

Republican Media Outlets Also Decline

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Right-wing outlets saw a drop in traffic across the board.

The downturn extended beyond Trump's social media platform, with 18 of the 20 right-wing news websites tracked by TheRighting experiencing year-over-year traffic declines in October.

The Daily Caller recorded a 58% decrease, followed by The Blaze at 57%, while the Washington Examiner and The American Conservative were the only two publications to register gains.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Medicaid Crisis Looms as Senators Warn 5Million Americans Could Lose Healthcare Under Trump's New Work Rules

Photo of Pete Hegseth, Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Predicts It's 'Extremely Likely' Pete Hegseth Will Be Impeached — If He Doesn't 'Resign' or Get 'Fired' by Trump First

Republicans Suffer Major Losses

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Jon Ossoff won reelection, as many in his party saw victories as well.

Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterms, with Democrats flipping more than 40 Republican-held House seats, including several districts that Trump carried in 2024.

The results marked just the fourth time since World War II that both chambers changed party control during the same midterm election.

In the Senate, Democrats captured seven Republican-held seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, securing at least 54 seats, including independents who caucus with the party.

Republicans additionally lost five governorships, with Democrats flipping Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. The victories gave Democrats a majority of the nation's governorships for the first time since 2010.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.