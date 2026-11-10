'Trump Being Tuned Out': Prez's Truth Social Losing Steam as He Tries to Win Back MAGA After Disastrous Midterm Election
Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform experienced a 39% decline in visits in October compared with a year earlier, reaching its lowest traffic level in more than a year as Republicans assess sweeping losses in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Truth Social attracted 11.8 million visits in October, down from 19.5 million during the same month in 2025.
Truth Social Traffic Falls
The decline marked the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year traffic losses and the platform's lowest monthly total since August 2025.
Traffic peaked at 48.8 million visits in April before beginning its sustained decline in May, approximately two months after the United States launched its war against Iran on Feb. 28.
June recorded the steepest year-over-year decline at 48%, while October's 39% decrease was the second-largest during the tracking period.
Trump Being Tuned Out>
Howard Polskin, president of TheRighting, suggested that declining traffic reflected changing public attitudes toward Trump's presidency, particularly his administration's handling of the conflict with Iran.
"The steep drop in visits to Trump's Truth Social coincides with a shift in the American public's perception on the effectiveness and consequences of Trump's war with Iran," Polskin said.
He described the decline as an early warning of Republicans' electoral losses, arguing that the platform's shrinking audience could be interpreted as a measure of the president's popularity.
"Trump is literally being tuned out," Polskin said.
Republican Media Outlets Also Decline
The downturn extended beyond Trump's social media platform, with 18 of the 20 right-wing news websites tracked by TheRighting experiencing year-over-year traffic declines in October.
The Daily Caller recorded a 58% decrease, followed by The Blaze at 57%, while the Washington Examiner and The American Conservative were the only two publications to register gains.
Republicans Suffer Major Losses
Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterms, with Democrats flipping more than 40 Republican-held House seats, including several districts that Trump carried in 2024.
The results marked just the fourth time since World War II that both chambers changed party control during the same midterm election.
In the Senate, Democrats captured seven Republican-held seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, securing at least 54 seats, including independents who caucus with the party.
Republicans additionally lost five governorships, with Democrats flipping Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. The victories gave Democrats a majority of the nation's governorships for the first time since 2010.