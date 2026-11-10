EXCLUSIVE: Medicaid Crisis Looms as Senators Warn 5Million Americans Could Lose Healthcare Under Trump's New Work Rules

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia joined fellow Democratic lawmakers in urging congressional leadership to intervene before the new requirements take effect on January 1, 2027.

The letter, also supported by Senators Ben Ray Luján, Angela Alsobrooks, and Lisa Blunt Rochester, raises concerns about the potentially devastating consequences for low-income Americans who rely on Medicaid.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the new work requirements could leave more than 5 million additional Americans uninsured by 2034.

Lawmakers argue that complicated reporting procedures could strip eligible individuals of coverage even when they are working or otherwise qualify for exemptions.

The warning comes as states race to overhaul their eligibility systems, train employees, and establish procedures for verifying employment and other qualifying activities.