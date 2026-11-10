EXCLUSIVE: Medicaid Crisis Looms as Senators Warn 5Million Americans Could Lose Healthcare Under Trump's New Work Rules
Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Millions of Americans could be at risk of losing their healthcare coverage as President Donald Trump's sweeping Medicaid work requirements approach a critical deadline — and a group of Democratic senators is sounding the alarm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a November 9 congressional letter reviewed by Radar, lawmakers are demanding a two-year delay in implementing the controversial requirements, warning that states may not be prepared to prevent eligible Americans from losing their health insurance.
Senators Sound the Alarm Over Healthcare Losses
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia joined fellow Democratic lawmakers in urging congressional leadership to intervene before the new requirements take effect on January 1, 2027.
The letter, also supported by Senators Ben Ray Luján, Angela Alsobrooks, and Lisa Blunt Rochester, raises concerns about the potentially devastating consequences for low-income Americans who rely on Medicaid.
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the new work requirements could leave more than 5 million additional Americans uninsured by 2034.
Lawmakers argue that complicated reporting procedures could strip eligible individuals of coverage even when they are working or otherwise qualify for exemptions.
The warning comes as states race to overhaul their eligibility systems, train employees, and establish procedures for verifying employment and other qualifying activities.
Trump's New Medicaid Rules Spark Backlash
Under the Trump administration's framework, certain Medicaid recipients between the ages of 19 and 64 must demonstrate at least 80 hours of qualifying activity each month.
Those activities can include employment, community service, job training, or education.
Exemptions exist for certain individuals, including pregnant women, people with qualifying disabilities or medical conditions, and caregivers of young children.
However, critics warn that navigating the exemptions could create additional administrative barriers for vulnerable Americans.
The Trump administration has defended the requirements as a way to encourage employment, promote self-sufficiency, and strengthen accountability within the Medicaid program.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz has argued that the changes will help Americans develop employment skills and achieve greater economic independence.
States Race Against Healthcare Deadline
The senators' intervention follows mounting concerns from state officials and healthcare organizations about the approaching implementation deadline. In October, governors from five states requested additional time, warning that changing federal guidance had complicated preparations.
Meanwhile, 42 national patient organizations issued their own appeal on November 9, urging Congress to postpone implementation for two years.
The organizations warned that proceeding without adequate preparation could trigger widespread coverage disruptions.
Healthcare advocates have also questioned whether work-reporting requirements actually increase employment, arguing that paperwork and verification problems can instead result in eligible beneficiaries losing insurance.
Congress Faces Pressure
With fewer than two months remaining before the January deadline, lawmakers face increasing pressure to determine whether states should receive additional preparation time.
The senators are seeking a two-year postponement, but Congress has not approved the requested delay.
Without legislative intervention, the requirements are scheduled to move forward, leaving millions of Medicaid recipients facing new eligibility procedures.
The central question now is whether Congress will act before Americans begin confronting the new rules — or whether coverage disruptions will become the next major political battle over Trump's healthcare agenda.