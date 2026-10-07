EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz Accused of Illegal Medicare 'Power Grab' as Drug Giants Demand Court Block Trump's Sweeping New Rule

The pharmaceutical group is asking the court to declare the rule unlawful and prevent the government from enforcing it. The complaint alleges that approximately 25 percent of Medicare Part B fee-for-service beneficiaries would be included in the program based on randomly selected geographic areas.

According to the filing, affected patients would not be permitted to opt out. PhRMA also claims Medicare officials do not intend to individually notify beneficiaries that they have been included in the pricing model.

The association argues that those provisions demonstrate how far the administration's experiment extends beyond the limited testing authority granted by Congress.

The lawsuit also challenges financial obligations imposed on pharmaceutical manufacturers.