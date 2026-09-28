EXCLUSIVE: Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Using Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Anti-Terror Cash to Force Election Changes

The Trump administration has been dealt a major courtroom blow after a federal judge blocked an attempt to tie hundreds of millions of dollars in anti-terrorism funding to sweeping changes in how states run their elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali ruled on Monday, September 28, that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went beyond the power Congress gave it by making access to federal counterterrorism money dependent on states and local governments changing key election procedures.