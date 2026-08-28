EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 10 Biggest 'Lies' About The Economy Laid Bare by Brutal Statistics

Nineteen months into Trump's second presidency, figures covering growth, jobs, government finances and household expenses paint a markedly different picture from his repeated claims of extraordinary prosperity.

Donald Trump swept back into the White House promising an economic boom – but Radaronline.com can reveal 10 of his biggest pledges are colliding with statistics showing stubborn inflation, soaring debt and Americans still struggling with housing costs.

From gasoline and mortgages to manufacturing and Medicaid, the numbers supplied here show how several signature promises have failed to materialize.

Trump told voters in 2024: "Starting on Day 1, we will end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods."

However, statistics show inflation has climbed above three percent after being only modestly above the Federal Reserve's two percent target when Trump returned to office.

Housing presents another headache.

Trump predicted mortgage rates would fall to "three percent, maybe even lower than that" – yet they remain close to seven percent.

A household now needs an estimated $120,000 annual income to afford the median newly built home, compared with median household earnings of roughly $86,000.

Energy has proved equally unforgiving.

Trump has declared: "Energy is going to bring us back. That means we're going down and getting gasoline below $2 a gallon."

Gas instead hit $4.50 in mid-May and remains around $4 – roughly 30 percent above its Inauguration Day level – following higher crude prices linked to the Iran war.