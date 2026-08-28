EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 10 Biggest 'Lies' About The Economy Laid Bare by Brutal Statistics
Aug. 28 2026, Updated 11:24 a.m. ET
Donald Trump swept back into the White House promising an economic boom – but Radaronline.com can reveal 10 of his biggest pledges are colliding with statistics showing stubborn inflation, soaring debt and Americans still struggling with housing costs.
Nineteen months into Trump's second presidency, figures covering growth, jobs, government finances and household expenses paint a markedly different picture from his repeated claims of extraordinary prosperity.
Crushing Costs Blow Up Trump's Claims
From gasoline and mortgages to manufacturing and Medicaid, the numbers supplied here show how several signature promises have failed to materialize.
Trump told voters in 2024: "Starting on Day 1, we will end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods."
However, statistics show inflation has climbed above three percent after being only modestly above the Federal Reserve's two percent target when Trump returned to office.
Housing presents another headache.
Trump predicted mortgage rates would fall to "three percent, maybe even lower than that" – yet they remain close to seven percent.
A household now needs an estimated $120,000 annual income to afford the median newly built home, compared with median household earnings of roughly $86,000.
Energy has proved equally unforgiving.
Trump has declared: "Energy is going to bring us back. That means we're going down and getting gasoline below $2 a gallon."
Gas instead hit $4.50 in mid-May and remains around $4 – roughly 30 percent above its Inauguration Day level – following higher crude prices linked to the Iran war.
Millions Lose Medicaid In Brutal Cuts
Trump's pledge to protect Medicaid has also run into reality.
He vowed: "We're not cutting Medicaid, we're not cutting Medicare, and we're not cutting Social Security."
His 2025 domestic policy legislation subsequently introduced an 80-hour monthly work-documentation requirement and other restrictions.
Medicaid enrolment has fallen by almost five million over the past year, while more than 95 percent of the cuts were scheduled for after the 2026 midterms.
Manufacturing has not delivered the renaissance Trump forecast either. Employment in the sector has fallen by 62,000 since his second inauguration to 12.6million, with tariffs increasing costs for materials used by American factories.
Supreme Court Rules Tariffs Illegal
Those tariffs have produced another reversal.
After Trump boasted about "TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS" collected, the Supreme Court ruled most of his new tariffs were illegal and refunds were ordered.
Projected 2026 revenue from replacement tariffs is $121billion, against $166billion due to be refunded.
Government finances offer little comfort.
Trump promised to balance the federal budget, but the deficit increased under his first post-return budget, with the Congressional Budget Office projecting it will reach $3.1trillion by 2036.
Debt is moving in the same direction.
Despite Trump promising tariffs would help "pay down our national debt," publicly held debt is projected to reach 120 percent of gross domestic product by 2036, surpassing the World War II-era record.
Brutal Numbers Expose Economic Failure
Finally, Trump's prediction America would "grow like nobody's ever grown before" has encountered a slowdown.
Yet second-quarter economic growth fell to an annualized 1.5 percent, compared with the 2.75 percent rate inherited from Joe Biden, as inflation, energy costs, weaker government spending and trade pressures weighed on the economy.
An economics analyst told us: "The problem for the president is that these weren't cautious promises with plenty of room for interpretation. He offered voters spectacular outcomes – cheaper gasoline, dramatically lower mortgages, stronger manufacturing, a balanced budget and falling debt. Those claims can now be placed alongside the numbers, and in many cases the contrast is brutal.
"His failure to deliver combined with the fact he never references statistical truth makes him a liar.
"These promises were central to Trump's pitch that Americans would feel richer almost immediately. Yet mortgages remain expensive, gasoline is nowhere near $2 and inflation is running above the level he inherited. Those are everyday costs voters don't need an economist to explain to them.
"Trump built his economic argument around results people could see in their bank accounts and household bills. The difficulty now is that the statistics provide voters with their own scoreboard – and on these 10 promises, it looks very different from the one the White House has been selling."