Ted Cruz Predicts It's 'Extremely Likely' Pete Hegseth Will Be Impeached — If He Doesn't 'Resign' or Get 'Fired' by Trump First

Cruz is now Texas’ only remaining statewide Republican officeholder after Democrats flipped every statewide elected position in the midterms.

Speaking on his podcast The Verdict, he admitted, "Texas is blue. That is not something I ever thought I would say."

Rice University fellow Bill King told a publication that Cruz would likely have lost had he been on the ballot, "He's got to be feeling kind of alone right now. Clearly had he been on the ballot last night, he would have lost, given the sea change this was."

Cruz blamed Republican losses on economic pressures and policy decisions, saying tariffs "have made everything too expensive" and that the Iran war "has dragged on too long. It should have been brief, decisive and over. It needs to end."

He described the midterms as an "a-s kicking" and a "Watergate-level repudiation," adding that the best political advice he ever received came from his wife Heidi: "It's not about you. It's about them. It's about their kids, their families, their hopes, their dreams, their futures."

With Democrats taking the Senate, Cruz is expected to lose the chairmanship of the Commerce Committee and serve as ranking member under Sen. Maria Cantwell.

He said he congratulated incoming Democratic Sen. James Talarico and looks forward to working with him "to try to benefit Texas."

Cruz does not face reelection until 2030, leaving open questions about a possible 2028 presidential bid or a focus on rebuilding influence within the Senate.