EXCLUSIVE: David Lynch's Awkward Russell Brand Snub Resurfaces After Disgraced Comedian Is Jailed For Over 10 Years

The pair was discussing transcendental meditation at a charity event when Lynch was asked whether he would consider working with Brand on a creative project.

His blunt refusal has attracted renewed attention after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9.

"No," Lynch replied when asked about a possible collaboration, prompting an uncomfortable exchange that has since circulated online.

The director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet appeared amused by his own answer, smiling as Brand squirmed in his seat while attempting to laugh off the rejection in front of the audience.

The footage has taken on a different significance following Brand's conviction, with social media users revisiting what initially appeared to be an amusing encounter between two contrasting personalities.