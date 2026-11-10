EXCLUSIVE: David Lynch's Awkward Russell Brand Snub Resurfaces After Disgraced Comedian Is Jailed For Over 10 Years
Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
David Lynch's brutal public rejection of Russell Brand has resurfaced following the comedian's imprisonment for r--e and sexual assault – with fans now convinced the visionary filmmaker may have sensed something troubling about the disgraced star years before his conviction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late director, who died aged 78 in January 2025, shared a stage with Brand, now 51, at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre in June 2019.
David Lynch's Russell Brand Snub Resurfaces
The pair was discussing transcendental meditation at a charity event when Lynch was asked whether he would consider working with Brand on a creative project.
His blunt refusal has attracted renewed attention after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9.
"No," Lynch replied when asked about a possible collaboration, prompting an uncomfortable exchange that has since circulated online.
The director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet appeared amused by his own answer, smiling as Brand squirmed in his seat while attempting to laugh off the rejection in front of the audience.
The footage has taken on a different significance following Brand's conviction, with social media users revisiting what initially appeared to be an amusing encounter between two contrasting personalities.
Fans Revisit Lynch's Blunt Rejection
Some fans have suggested Lynch may have recognized something unsettling about Brand, although there is no evidence the filmmaker knew about the offenses or allegations against him.
One social media user previously responded to the footage with the allegation: "David knows."
Another praised Lynch's response, writing: "Absolute god – he must have been tapping into clairvoyance. Who knew what he knew about Brand? Whatever he knew, he knew he was a wrong 'un!"
The exchange took place during a fundraising event organized around the pair's shared interest in transcendental meditation, a practice Lynch championed throughout his career.
Brand had previously supported the David Lynch Foundation, which promotes meditation as a means of addressing stress and improving well-being.
The 2019 conversation covered creativity, consciousness, comedy and filmmaking, with proceeds supporting meditation programs for women recovering from addiction.
Russell Brand's Convictions and Prison Sentence
The resurfaced clip comes after Brand was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London on November 5 of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.
The offenses occurred between 2004 and 2009, during the height of his career as a television presenter, comedian and actor.
Brand denied the allegations and maintained his sexual encounters were consensual. Jurors acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.
Sentencing him on Monday, November 9, judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who had displayed "staggering arrogance" in his treatment of his victims.
The court heard emotional victim impact statements detailing the lasting psychological consequences of the attacks.
David Roberts, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Today's sentence cannot undo the harm the victims have lived with, but we hope it brings them some measure of justice."
Brand will remain on the s-- offenders' register for life and is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released under supervision.
Police have confirmed investigations into two additional allegations of rape remain ongoing.
Lynch Never Linked His Decision to Misconduct
Lynch, whose television series Twin Peaks became a landmark of surrealist drama, never publicly suggested his refusal to collaborate with Brand reflected knowledge of any misconduct.
The judge told Brand in his sentencing remarks: "In many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations.
"Those public declarations you were a s-x offender allowed a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities many years before.
"[In sentencing], I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial, of which the jury were not sure and found you not guilty."