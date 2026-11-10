EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Epstein 'Targeted' Broke Young Girls With Promises of Money and Jobs to 'Entrap' Them in His 'Web of Abuse', House Report Claims

An explosive House Oversight Committee report culminates a 15-month-long investigation into Epstein, his victims, survivors, and even alleged clients.

The Committee concluded that Epstein and his lover-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell "facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women," while also revealing how the financier "cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy."

According to the report, Epstein was able to sexually traffic and abuse young women with little consequence.

"Over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse," the report states. "Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection.

"Epstein proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes."