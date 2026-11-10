EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Epstein 'Targeted' Broke Young Girls With Promises of Money and Jobs to 'Entrap' Them in His 'Web of Abuse', House Report Claims
Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein apparently had a specific plan to coerce vulnerable women into working for him, and his alleged s-x trafficking empire, RadarOnline.com can report.
A stunning new investigation has uncovered that the disgraced financier would target broke young girls with promises of money and fame if they joined his stable of escorts.
A 15-Month Investigation Leads to Explosive Revelations
An explosive House Oversight Committee report culminates a 15-month-long investigation into Epstein, his victims, survivors, and even alleged clients.
The Committee concluded that Epstein and his lover-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell "facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women," while also revealing how the financier "cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy."
According to the report, Epstein was able to sexually traffic and abuse young women with little consequence.
"Over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse," the report states. "Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection.
"Epstein proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes."
Epstein Posed as a Scour for Victoria's Secret
The convicted s-x offender would entice his victims with guarantees of fame and fortune, often pretending to be a modeling scout looking for the next big star – until he turned on his prey.
"Epstein would also recruit by presenting himself as a Victoria’s Secret scout to young women, garnering credibility from his connection to his then-client and Victoria’s Secret CEO, Leslie Wexner," per the report.
"According to Committee-obtained testimony, Epstein would request that young women meet him in hotel rooms or in his home for an 'interview,' where he would ask them to undress, and in some cases physically assault them, under the guise of judging their bodies for potential modeling opportunities."
Wexner claimed during testimony that he approached Epstein about this, but the s-x fiend allegedly assured his friend he was innocent.
The Federal Government Is Accused of 'Failing' Epstein's Survivors
The comprehensive House Oversight Committee report, led by Chairman James Comer, R-KY., does not hold back in spreading the blame for allowing Epstein's empire to grow unchecked, singling out lawmakers themselves for allowing him to sexually exploit young women for years through repeated "prosecutorial failures, preferential treatment and institutional negligence."
Comer blamed members of both parties for a failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes.
"The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes for decades," Comer said in a statement detailing the findings. "The House Oversight Committee conducted a review of the federal government's mishandled investigations to bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors."
"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," he continued. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."
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'The Past Must Not Be Repeated'
The report calls on Congress to pass legislation proposed by Comer that would ensure survivors can speak freely about sexual abuse, even if they previously signed confidentiality agreements.
It also recommends that the Justice Department interview or re-interview key witnesses, further investigate allegations of criminal activity involving Epstein’s associates, and provide survivors with unredacted access to their records.
"We cannot undo the horrific harm inflicted on these women. But we must ensure that allegations of criminal activity are thoroughly investigated, survivors are protected, and those responsible are held accountable," said Comer. "The failures of the past must not be repeated."