Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Epstein 'Targeted' Broke Young Girls With Promises of Money and Jobs to 'Entrap' Them in His 'Web of Abuse', House Report Claims

Jeffrey Epstein targeted vulnerable young girls to stock his escort roster.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein targeted vulnerable young girls to stock his escort roster. per report.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein apparently had a specific plan to coerce vulnerable women into working for him, and his alleged s-x trafficking empire, RadarOnline.com can report.

A stunning new investigation has uncovered that the disgraced financier would target broke young girls with promises of money and fame if they joined his stable of escorts.

Article continues below advertisement

A 15-Month Investigation Leads to Explosive Revelations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The financier would tease desperate girls with promises of money and security.
Source: MEGA

The financier would tease desperate girls with promises of money and security, according to the House report.

An explosive House Oversight Committee report culminates a 15-month-long investigation into Epstein, his victims, survivors, and even alleged clients.

The Committee concluded that Epstein and his lover-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell "facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women," while also revealing how the financier "cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy."

According to the report, Epstein was able to sexually traffic and abuse young women with little consequence.

"Over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse," the report states. "Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection.

"Epstein proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Posed as a Scour for Victoria's Secret

He also posed as a model scout to seduce women.
Source: MEGA

He also posed as a model scout to seduce women, per report.

The convicted s-x offender would entice his victims with guarantees of fame and fortune, often pretending to be a modeling scout looking for the next big star – until he turned on his prey.

"Epstein would also recruit by presenting himself as a Victoria’s Secret scout to young women, garnering credibility from his connection to his then-client and Victoria’s Secret CEO, Leslie Wexner," per the report.

"According to Committee-obtained testimony, Epstein would request that young women meet him in hotel rooms or in his home for an 'interview,' where he would ask them to undress, and in some cases physically assault them, under the guise of judging their bodies for potential modeling opportunities."

Wexner claimed during testimony that he approached Epstein about this, but the s-x fiend allegedly assured his friend he was innocent.

Article continues below advertisement

The Federal Government Is Accused of 'Failing' Epstein's Survivors

Epstein and lover Ghislaine Maxwell were allowed to operate unchecked.
Source: MEGA

Epstein and lover Ghislaine Maxwell were allowed to operate unchecked.

The comprehensive House Oversight Committee report, led by Chairman James Comer, R-KY., does not hold back in spreading the blame for allowing Epstein's empire to grow unchecked, singling out lawmakers themselves for allowing him to sexually exploit young women for years through repeated "prosecutorial failures, preferential treatment and institutional negligence."

Comer blamed members of both parties for a failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes.

"The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes for decades," Comer said in a statement detailing the findings. "The House Oversight Committee conducted a review of the federal government's mishandled investigations to bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors."

"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," he continued. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
Thomas Markle Sr. was identified as the man in photos with naked underage girls.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Thomas Markle Sr. 'Positively Identified with Nude Pre-Pubescent Girls' in Explicit Pictures Discovered in Multiple Los Angeles Storage Units

Lindsay Clancy's attorney has accused the lone holdout juror in her mistrial of not being completely honest on his juror questionnaire.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's True Intentions Questioned After 'Existing Restraining Order' Against Him Comes to Light — as Judge Delays Decision on Retrial

'The Past Must Not Be Repeated'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An explosive Congressional report calls for new sanctions and actions for Epstein's alleged conspirators.
Source: MEGA

An explosive Congressional report calls for new sanctions and actions for Epstein's alleged conspirators.

The report calls on Congress to pass legislation proposed by Comer that would ensure survivors can speak freely about sexual abuse, even if they previously signed confidentiality agreements.

It also recommends that the Justice Department interview or re-interview key witnesses, further investigate allegations of criminal activity involving Epstein’s associates, and provide survivors with unredacted access to their records.

"We cannot undo the horrific harm inflicted on these women. But we must ensure that allegations of criminal activity are thoroughly investigated, survivors are protected, and those responsible are held accountable," said Comer. "The failures of the past must not be repeated."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.