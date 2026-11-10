Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Were Allowed to Exploit Young Women and Girls for Years Due to 'Prosecutorial Failures' and 'Institutional Negligence,' According to Explosive House Report
Nov. 10 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
An explosive new report has concluded that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell "facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women," RadarOnline.com can reveal, while also exposing how the financier "cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy."
The comprehensive House Oversight Committee report further blames the federal government for a "decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors."
'The Federal Government Has Failed the Survivors'
The investigation, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is the final culmination of the committee's 15-month investigation into Epstein's empire, highlighted by the long-awaited public release of the Epstein files.
It concludes that the government allegedly allowed Epstein to sexually exploit young women for years through repeated "prosecutorial failures, preferential treatment and institutional negligence."
"The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes for decades," Comer said in a statement detailing the findings. "The House Oversight Committee conducted a review of the federal government's mishandled investigations to bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors."
"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," he continued. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."
Lawmakers Call for More Interviews and Investigations
The report calls on Congress to pass legislation proposed by Comer that would ensure survivors can speak freely about sexual abuse, even if they previously signed confidentiality agreements.
It also recommends that the Justice Department interview or re-interview key witnesses, further investigate allegations of criminal activity involving Epstein’s associates, and provide survivors with unredacted access to their records.
"We cannot undo the horrific harm inflicted on these women. But we must ensure that allegations of criminal activity are thoroughly investigated, survivors are protected, and those responsible are held accountable," said Comer. "The failures of the past must not be repeated."
Jeffrey Epstein Avoided More Serious Charges
Perhaps most critically, the House Oversight Committee bashed lawmakers, concluding that the crimes Epstein committed after 2005 could have been prevented if not for "failures by federal investigators and prosecutors in South Florida and Washington, D.C."
According to the findings, "Rather than pursue a federal indictment and fully investigate allegations in other states, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida entered into a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007, allowing him to evade federal prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state charges."
Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in jail, received extensive work-release privileges during which he allegedly continued to abuse women, and was released early, per the report.
Federal prosecutors were also accused of not telling Epstein survivors about the non-prosecution agreement, which the Committee claimed undermined their ability to pursue civil claims or publicly expose Epstein's crimes.
Epstein and Trump Allegations Documented in Report
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee report comes on the heels of an analysis from the Democratically-led House Judiciary Committee, which released a lengthy report of its own detailing new and resurfaced allegations linking President Trump to Epstein.
The sweeping report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.
"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," alleged Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network.
"Five women have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence; others have indicated that Epstein or (Ghislaine) Maxwell attempted to traffic them to Trump."
Raskin called for a "complete and independent investigation," including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute "Epstein's co-conspirators."