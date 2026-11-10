Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Were Allowed to Exploit Young Women and Girls for Years Due to 'Prosecutorial Failures' and 'Institutional Negligence,' According to Explosive House Report

The investigation, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is the final culmination of the committee's 15-month investigation into Epstein's empire, highlighted by the long-awaited public release of the Epstein files.

It concludes that the government allegedly allowed Epstein to sexually exploit young women for years through repeated "prosecutorial failures, preferential treatment and institutional negligence."

"The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes for decades," Comer said in a statement detailing the findings. "The House Oversight Committee conducted a review of the federal government's mishandled investigations to bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors."

"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," he continued. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."