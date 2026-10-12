Van Carrying Epstein Files Tours U.S. With Victim of Vile Financier: 'I Hope People Walk Away With a Sense of Humanity'

Dani Bensky, a victim of Epstein's abuse, has turned to advocacy as she travels with the documents in the van.

She said, "I keep saying that it feels kind of strange to take this around the country and just basically campaign for basic human decency, because it's never been political for us. So I hope people walk away with the sense of humanity at the end of it all."

The documents began their journey on September 10 in Dallas, Texas. So far, 25 cities in total have been announced, including stops in Atlanta, New York City, and Portland. The reading room advertised 20 additional dates "to be announced soon."

Bensky described the sheer quantity of paperwork as "oddly validating" as a way to better comprehend the sheer scope of Epstein's indiscretions.

She recalled, "We used to really live in isolation and think that we were buried in our own shame and really be locked into our own stories. But once we found each other and we started talking about how many of us there were, we're talking about numbers of over 1,000. We think the number is closer to 1,400 at this point, of survivors and victims just within the Epstein and Maxwell case."