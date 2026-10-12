Van Carrying Epstein Files Tours U.S. With Victim of Vile Financier: 'I Hope People Walk Away With a Sense of Humanity'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
The Jeffrey Epstein files are on a tour of the country, encouraging Americans to see the content for themselves, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The van contains 500 volumes of files with 800 pages each – that's 2,500 pounds of paper on board. The documents were originally showcased at a stationary archive exhibit as a reading room in Washington, D.C. The Institute for Primary Facts, a nonprofit organization, is behind the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial.
Epstein Files and Survivor Head on Tour
Dani Bensky, a victim of Epstein's abuse, has turned to advocacy as she travels with the documents in the van.
She said, "I keep saying that it feels kind of strange to take this around the country and just basically campaign for basic human decency, because it's never been political for us. So I hope people walk away with the sense of humanity at the end of it all."
The documents began their journey on September 10 in Dallas, Texas. So far, 25 cities in total have been announced, including stops in Atlanta, New York City, and Portland. The reading room advertised 20 additional dates "to be announced soon."
Bensky described the sheer quantity of paperwork as "oddly validating" as a way to better comprehend the sheer scope of Epstein's indiscretions.
She recalled, "We used to really live in isolation and think that we were buried in our own shame and really be locked into our own stories. But once we found each other and we started talking about how many of us there were, we're talking about numbers of over 1,000. We think the number is closer to 1,400 at this point, of survivors and victims just within the Epstein and Maxwell case."
Congressional Candidate Supports Dani Bensky's Effort
Matt Dunlap, a Democratic candidate for Congressional District 2, joined Bensky in Lewistown, Maine, where the files were displayed. He vowed to further investigate the Epstein case, which many Americans felt was largely suppressed and pursued with lackluster effort.
"It's just an extraordinary story of how simple authority that we derive from the electorate as public officials can be abused and to power over people, change their lives, traumatize them, and keep them anonymous, keep them quiet," he said. "And it shouldn't be quiet."
Maine Governor Calls for Records' Release
Dunlap's adversary, Governor Paul LePage, who was born in Lewistown, offered a statement. The documents and investigation largely became a point of political campaigning ahead of November's midterm elections.
He said, "As a father, the Epstein files should be released. I am a survivor of domestic abuse. Crimes against children are despicable and leave a stain on society. The public deserves answers. If there is something to be learned, they should be released while protecting the victims and their families.
"We must also recognize that the survivors deserve dignity, and they should not be re-traumatized by the institutions that failed them. President Trump did the right thing directing his administration to ask a federal judge to unseal records. While the initial answer was no, they should keep pushing. What can be released without the courts should be released."
Files' Rollout Shrouded in Controversy
The rollout of the Epstein files to the public came under immense scrutiny after President Trump vowed to release the project upon his election. When he re-entered the Oval Office, he claimed the documents were sitting on his desk, as conservative influencers teased their pending drop.
However, the Department of Justice and the FBI hit snags when rolling out the documents. In one memo, the DOJ claimed there was no "client list" within the pages, which was the most sought-after information.
Ultimately, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which stipulated a December 19, 2025 deadline for the files to be unclassified and released. The DOJ missed that deadline.
They released the documents in fragments, leaving them heavily redacted and claiming they've released all they have.