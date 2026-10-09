Epstein Scandal Forces Campaigns to Spend $35Million on 160 Ads About Predator for Midterms — After Trump Faced Backlash Over Release of Files

Candidates and backing groups funded over 160 different advertisements related to Epstein, racking up a bill of over $35million, a CNN analysis claimed. The funds were primarily funneled out by Democrats, making up about 90% of the advertisements, but Republicans were not without the campaign tactic.

The advertisements ran nationally, juxtaposed with 2024, when only three ads of a similar type were aired, and they were all done in Florida elections.

Epstein spent most of his time in the state, and he even served time in prison.