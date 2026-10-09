Epstein Scandal Forces Campaigns to Spend $35Million on 160 Ads About Predator for Midterms — After Trump Faced Backlash Over Release of Files
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein still haunts politics even seven years after his death.
The Florida financier's scandal is a central point of election seasons, as a plethora of politicians and power-hungry candidates were among those named in the case files released after his death. Leading up to the midterm elections, millions have been spent on advertising mentioning the scandal, RadarOnline.com can report.
Epstein–Related Ads Paint Pre-Midterms Election Landscape
Candidates and backing groups funded over 160 different advertisements related to Epstein, racking up a bill of over $35million, a CNN analysis claimed. The funds were primarily funneled out by Democrats, making up about 90% of the advertisements, but Republicans were not without the campaign tactic.
The advertisements ran nationally, juxtaposed with 2024, when only three ads of a similar type were aired, and they were all done in Florida elections.
Epstein spent most of his time in the state, and he even served time in prison.
Trump's Epstein Files Debacle Revisited
In addition to the amped up quantity of Epstein-related advertisements, the tone shifted, too.
In 2024, President Trump, who was running for election at the time, promised to release the Epstein files, making it a key part of his campaign. However, after taking office, the process of releasing the files slowed, with advocates bashing his leadership.
When first sworn into his second term, Trump boasted the files were on his desk and ready to deploy. He even equipped influencers to advertise an impending release. However, the Department of Justice quickly backtracked, claiming there was nothing of substance needing to be
Democrats highlighted the colossal failure from Trump in their own political advertisements in 2026. The files were eventually released and filled with a treasure trove of details about Epstein's social life and actions.
Colorado Ad Highlights Virginia Giuffre
One particular ad in Colorado attracted attention for its survivor-focused perspective. The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, who became a key accuser and died by suicide in 2025, advocated against Republican Rep. Jeff Crank.
As constituents of the state’s 5th Congressional District, her brother claimed incumbent Crank refused to meet with them. They further claimed Crank voted to cover up the Epstein files.
"Virginia deserved better,” said Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother. "Jeff Crank covered up Epstein’s crimes to protect Donald Trump."
The advertisement, instead, backed Democrat Jessica Killin.
Misleading Claims Riddle Ads
The CNN analysis also identified several points of misleading content in the advertisement. For example, one in Georgia, where $10million worth of Epstein-related ads were deployed, claimed Republican Rep. Mike Collins "voted to cover up the Epstein files. Even after he knew 14-year-old girls had been r-ped."
However, the claim wasn't completely accurate. Alongside nine additional Republican representatives, he voted against a procedural vote to release the files in July 2025. He later voted for the release of the files in November, following Trump's U-turn directive to his party.