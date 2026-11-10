Billy Joel Announces Shock Stage Comeback — Weeks After Doctors Told Him He Could No Longer Perform
Nov. 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Billy Joel has shocked fans by announcing a new show, weeks after doctors told him he could no longer perform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran rocker, 77, will be performing at Florida Atlantic University next month for an event titled Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music.
Tickets Available to Students Only
However, tickets for the December 14 gig are only available to students currently enrolled at the university.
The performance will be Joel’s first since he revealed in September that he had brain surgery after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) in 2025.
NPH is a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain and disrupts brain function. And despite wanting to carry on playing live, his doctors advised him against it, sparking fears his career could be over.
He said: "What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion.
"Rock and roll made me deaf already," he added, noting that the combination of lighting, sound, stress, and the sheer energy of being onstage were all factors his medical team had flagged.
"There's a lot going on when you're onstage," he told a publication. "And they said, 'Well, you really shouldn't be doing that right now.'"
Billy Joel's Bold Decision
Joel canceled his scheduled concerts on May 23, 2025, after going public with his diagnosis.
"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," he told his fans via Instagram at the time.
Joel's age and health issues have also contributed to his decision to auction more than 70 motorcycles from his personal collection.
"I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time. I'm into my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to," he explained. "I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I'd put a lot of them on auction."
In September, Joel revealed on SiriusXM'sThe Billy Joel Channel that he had undergone surgery to implant a shunt. He admitted that he initially resisted the procedure but agreed after learning it could "improve your balance and can help your memory."
'I'm Not Going Anywhere — I'm Still Here'
"I had a surgery, and they implanted the shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things," Joel shared. Overall, he wanted his fans to know that he was "okay."
"Don't worry about me," he said. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm still here."
Joel shares daughters Della, 11, and Remy, eight, with wife Alexis Roderick, 44, whom he married in 2015.
He also shares daughter Alexa, 40, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1994.
Joel’s relationship with Brinkley, who was the inspiration behind his hit Uptown Girl, remains amicable, following their divorce.
She wrote on Instagram shortly after his diagnosis: "I'm sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself; we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man.
"And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!"