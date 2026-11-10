Billy Joel Announces Shock Stage Comeback — Weeks After Doctors Told Him He Could No Longer Perform

However, tickets for the December 14 gig are only available to students currently enrolled at the university.

The performance will be Joel’s first since he revealed in September that he had brain surgery after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) in 2025.

NPH is a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain and disrupts brain function. And despite wanting to carry on playing live, his doctors advised him against it, sparking fears his career could be over.

He said: "What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion.

"Rock and roll made me deaf already," he added, noting that the combination of lighting, sound, stress, and the sheer energy of being onstage were all factors his medical team had flagged.

"There's a lot going on when you're onstage," he told a publication. "And they said, 'Well, you really shouldn't be doing that right now.'"