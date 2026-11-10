EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Victims' Harrowing Statements Revealed in Full
Nov. 10 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's victims described the devastating impact of his sexual offenses in harrowing courtroom statements, revealing years of trauma, anxiety and fear as the disgraced comedian was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Brand, 51, was jailed for 10 years and six months at Southwark Crown Court in London on November 9 after being convicted of r-ping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009.
'I Was in Complete Shock'
Judge Joel Bennathan praised the women's courage, acknowledging the additional distress caused by Brand's denials and accusations that they had lied. We can now reveal the victims' testimonies word for word.
One woman, assaulted at a Soho bar in London in 2004, said: "When it happened, I was in complete shock and turmoil for weeks trying to process what had happened to me. I was extremely upset and traumatized."
She described losing her confidence and self-worth, alongside the distress of seeing strangers question her credibility online, saying: "There's been accusations and death threats from manic supporters of him on social media, which has instilled a genuine fear that my name will somehow get out there and some crazy person will come after me or my family."
She added: "As they say, a leopard may change its spots, but at the end of the day, it's still a leopard and not a gazelle."
Terrifying Medical Fears and Enduring Trauma
Another woman, r-ped at Brand's Hampstead home in 2009, described her terror she might have contracted HIV as a result of the ordeal.
"One of the most distressing aspects following the incident was the fear that I may have contracted HIV," she admitted.
She underwent medical treatment and testing, enduring three months of uncertainty while struggling with anxiety, physical pain and sleeplessness.
"Even now, I feel that I am living with the trauma of what happened," the victim added. "It is something I carry with me every day, and it often feels never-ending."
The woman explained Brand's public profile made escaping reminders of the assault particularly difficult, affecting her relationships, confidence, and ability to trust others.
Victim Recalls 'Violent' Incident
A third victim, sexually assaulted at London's Choice FM radio station in 2005, described how Brand attacked her after she opened a door.
She said: "It was very rough. I would say that his whole body was pressed against me, the kisses were hard and sloppy, going down my neck. The reason I used the word frenzied is because it was just, it was violent."
She added reminders of Brand continued to frighten her long afterward, saying: "However, over the years, hearing his voice on television, on social media, or seeing his image made me jump."
The woman added: "Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behavior has impacted my life. I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women."
The fourth woman, assaulted at a recording studio in 2009, described how the experience changed her behavior at work.
She said the attack "opened my eyes up in a bad way." She explained she subsequently avoided being alone with male colleagues.
Addressing other survivors, she said: "Although this process has been difficult, I do not want others to be worried about speaking up, because it is the right thing to do. I have a huge respect for every woman who took part. I think they are incredible."