EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Victims' Harrowing Statements Revealed in Full

Judge Joel Bennathan praised the women's courage, acknowledging the additional distress caused by Brand's denials and accusations that they had lied. We can now reveal the victims' testimonies word for word.

One woman, assaulted at a Soho bar in London in 2004, said: "When it happened, I was in complete shock and turmoil for weeks trying to process what had happened to me. I was extremely upset and traumatized."

She described losing her confidence and self-worth, alongside the distress of seeing strangers question her credibility online, saying: "There's been accusations and death threats from manic supporters of him on social media, which has instilled a genuine fear that my name will somehow get out there and some crazy person will come after me or my family."

She added: "As they say, a leopard may change its spots, but at the end of the day, it's still a leopard and not a gazelle."