Sacred Bones of Saint Who Inspired Santa Claus Destroyed in Disturbing Church Raid

The relics of the fourth-century bishop, who inspired the modern Santa Claus tradition, were taken from a church in France in early November, just weeks before the saint’s December 6 feast day.

Bone fragments attributed to Saint Nicholas have been stolen and destroyed, RadarOnline has learned.

The basilica’s main relic, housed in an arm-shaped reliquary in the treasury, was not taken or damaged.

Priests at the Basilica of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port in Lorraine reported the theft on November 2.

Police later identified and arrested a suspect who, according to the parish, admitted to breaking the case, taking the relic, burning the fragment and crushing its remains. The suspect allegedly acted spontaneously out of a desire to destroy the object, viewing devotion to the saint’s remains as a form of idol worship.

Priests with the Saint Nicolas in Lorraine Parish confirmed the arrest and confession in a statement.

“The police investigation made it possible to identify and arrest the perpetrator," the statement read. "He admitted having broken the display case, then burned and crushed the relic.”

They described the incident as more than a loss of heritage, but "a profound attack on our history, our faith and the devotion of generations of pilgrims."

The destroyed fragment had been installed beneath a statue of Saint Nicholas in the basilica’s patronal chapel in the early 2000s. The basilica’s principal relic, housed in an arm-shaped reliquary in the church treasury, was not stolen or damaged.