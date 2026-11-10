Mystery Woman Heard Giggling During Trump's Surprise TV Call Sparks Wild Theories About Prez's Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35

Georges told viewers on the Monday, November 9, episode, "It looks like we've got a call from the White House. Mr. President? Welcome to Washington Journal Primetime."

A young woman's voice was heard having a fit of giggles before Trump could even speak, as he then told Georges, "Thank you. Good luck with the show. I've watched you numerous times."

After the host thanked the commander-in-chief for calling in live, she asked, "Mr. President, we heard you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch?"

"I like to watch the callers because it gives me an indication of where we are. We have some great Republicans calling in. I'm not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be," Trump raved.