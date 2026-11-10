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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Mystery Woman Heard Giggling During Trump's Surprise TV Call Sparks Wild Theories About Prez's Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35

Photo of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

A woman's voice was heard alongside Trump when he called in to C-SPAN.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

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A mystery woman was heard breaking out in giggles alongside Donald Trump during a surprise call to C-SPAN’s Washington Journal Primetime, leading to speculation that she was his close personal aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The moment unfolded as host Mimi Georges was fielding calls from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents about what they considered the day's biggest news story – only for Trump, 80, to unexpectedly crash the conversation with a surprise call of his own.

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Young Woman Heard Giggling on Trump's End of His C-SPAN Call

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Photo of Mimi Georges
Source: C-SPAN/YOUTUBE

A young woman was heard giggling on Trump's end of the call has he began to speak to C-SPAN's Mimi Georges

Georges told viewers on the Monday, November 9, episode, "It looks like we've got a call from the White House. Mr. President? Welcome to Washington Journal Primetime."

A young woman's voice was heard having a fit of giggles before Trump could even speak, as he then told Georges, "Thank you. Good luck with the show. I've watched you numerous times."

After the host thanked the commander-in-chief for calling in live, she asked, "Mr. President, we heard you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch?"

"I like to watch the callers because it gives me an indication of where we are. We have some great Republicans calling in. I'm not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be," Trump raved.

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Mystery Woman Stayed Silent for the Rest of Trump's C-SPAN Call

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump went on to have a cordial call with Mimi Georges and the woman's voice was not heard again.

The two went on to have a lengthy conversation ranging from comments Trump made in his 60 Minutes interview the night before, to immigration and the war in Iran.

As the surprise call ended, Georges thanked Trump for phoning in and extended an open invitation for him to return as a guest.

"You can call us anytime," she told the president, who responded, "You do a great job. Good luck with everything."

Throughout the nearly 8-minute conversation, the woman's voice next to Trump was not heard again, but many speculated that it was 35-year-old Harp as Georges mentioned the call came from the White House, where Harp has a workspace in the private dining room just off the Oval Office.

"Who’s that woman giggling in the background? Is that Natalie?" one person on X asked, while a second wrote, "Seriously though, who’s the woman laughing at the beginning…You know you’re thinking it’s Natalie Harp, just like everyone else."

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Natalie Harp Is Seemingly Screening Trump's Phone Calls

Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp reportedly screened Trump's person calls on November 3.

The tycoon has long been notorious among Washington, D.C., reporters for his anything-goes approach to the press, frequently making himself available for impromptu chats and even handing out his personal cellphone number to journalists.

While Trump's accessibility to reporters has been virtually unheard of for a sitting president, alarm bells went off on November 3 midterm election night when it appeared that his devoted aide Harp – whose close relationship with her boss has been branded "unhealthy" by critics – had taken control of screening his calls.

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Natalie Harp Seemingly Picked Up Trump's Calls During Midterm Election Night

Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

A woman presumed to be Natalie Harp screened a call from a Politico reporter.

During Politico's live election night coverage, Dasha Burns called Trump after she and her fellow panelists were having a discussion about the prez.

"Let's, let's try to call the president. We've been talking about him. Let's see if he picks up," Burns exclaimed while dialing him up on his personal cell phone.

After several rings, a woman answered, "Hi, may I ask who's calling?"

Burns identified herself, only to be met with an awkward silence that prompted her to ask, "Hello?"

The woman then curtly said, "One moment, please," before Trump finally picked up and warmly greeted the journalist with, "Hi Dasha, how are you?"

It has not been confirmed whether the woman in question was Harp.

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