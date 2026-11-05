Trump Gives Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Personal New Role — Despite Concerns Over Their Allegedly 'Unhealthy' Bond

Trump has personally shared his number with journalists, and reporters have routinely called him directly to ask questions or get comments.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker even told a Semafor editor that "she’d gotten the number the old-fashioned way: asking Trump for it personally."

But that level of accessibility seemingly changed on election night, when Politico reporter Dasha Burns called Trump on his personal line during live election coverage and was met with a woman screening the calls.

Burns, who has interviewed the president several times, told her colleagues, "Let's, let's try to call the president. We've been talking about him. Let's see if he picks up," although a fellow reporter noted Trump "might be a little busy."