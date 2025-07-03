Donald Trump Exposing Himself to Massive Security Risks by Being Reckless 'Dial-a-Prez' — With Habit of Calling Reporters Personally

Aides and advisors say Trump is often open to picking up his phone, even when he does not recognize the number.

"He just answers the phone," one assistant told The Atlantic. "He doesn’t want to miss phone calls."

The president is said to have at least two different phones – one of which is devoted purely to his obsession with social media. He has changed his phone numbers multiple times, and political insiders say each phone has been given additional security features.

"He is not walking around with a run-of-the-mill iPhone off the shelf," one adviser said.