Donald Trump Exposing Himself to Massive Security Risks by Being Reckless 'Dial-a-Prez' — With Habit of Calling Reporters Personally
Donald Trump is perhaps the most technologically forward president in history, and keeps his cell phone glued to his side, ready to take a personal call or send a self-serving tweet.
However, RadarOnline.com can report security experts have warned the more attached Trump remains to his phone, the higher the target he becomes to hackers.
Aides and advisors say Trump is often open to picking up his phone, even when he does not recognize the number.
"He just answers the phone," one assistant told The Atlantic. "He doesn’t want to miss phone calls."
The president is said to have at least two different phones – one of which is devoted purely to his obsession with social media. He has changed his phone numbers multiple times, and political insiders say each phone has been given additional security features.
"He is not walking around with a run-of-the-mill iPhone off the shelf," one adviser said.
Hacking Threats
Still, there is concern about the president's privacy, and susceptibility to possible hacking attacks.
Ben Rhodes, President Barack Obama’s former speechwriter and deputy national security adviser, told the publication: "It’s an obvious massive risk, especially given what we know about Chinese penetration of phones in recent years."
During the 2024 presidential campaign, both Trump and his democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, found themselves at the center of a national security scare amid fears their phones were hacked into by Chinese spies.
It's Happened Before
Earlier that same year, three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps were charged with trying to disrupt the election by hacking into Trump's phone.
Politico first reported the hack after receiving emails from an anonymous account, including documents from Trump's campaign.
According to the Trump camp, Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign."
In a statement at the time, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, said the documents were "obtained illegally from foreign sources" and "intended to interfere" with the 2024 election.
He said: "A new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a 'high-ranking official' on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee."
Resistance to Change
The documents leaked to the political outlet were deemed authentic by two sources familiar with the matter.
One of the documents reportedly included Trump's running mate's vetting file. It included a 271-page dossier on the Ohio Senator's records, as well as his public criticisms of the former president.
However, the repeated attempts to infiltrate the president's phones have not slowed his addiction to them, and it looks like aides and advisers have simply decided to give up trying to get Trump to change.
"He calls people nonstop," Trump’s campaign adviser Chris LaCivita said in an interview during the Republican National Convention last year. "I don’t worry about it, because what are you going to do? Take his phone? Change his phone number? Tell him he can’t make phone calls?"