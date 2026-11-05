Katy Perry Claims She Found Out Secret 'Real Truth' Behind Russell Brand Divorce — Years Before Comedian's Sexual Assault Convictions

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, I can't handle the equalness," the pop icon said at the time.

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," she added. "So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending," Perry admitted. "But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

“I let go, and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me," she recalled. "So I have moved on from that.”