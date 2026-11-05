Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Katy Perry

Katy Perry Claims She Found Out Secret 'Real Truth' Behind Russell Brand Divorce — Years Before Comedian's Sexual Assault Convictions

Split image of Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

In a 2013 interview, Katy Perry discussed her split from Russell Brand.

Nov. 5 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

More than 10 years ago, Katy Perry opened up about her 2012 divorce from Russell Brand and hinted that what really caused it had yet to be revealed publicly, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Roar singer, 42, and the Get Him to the Greek actor, 51, met in 2008 and said "I do" in 2010. However, their relationship was short-lived. They divorced after just over a year of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Hinted at What Caused Russell Brand Split

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
In 2013, Katy Perry admitted that she used to feel 'a lot of responsibility' for the end of their relationship.
Source: MEGA

In 2013, Katy Perry admitted that she used to feel 'a lot of responsibility' for the end of their relationship.

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, I can't handle the equalness," the pop icon said at the time.

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," she added. "So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending," Perry admitted. "But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

“I let go, and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me," she recalled. "So I have moved on from that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Truth Behind Their Divorce Remains Unclear

Image of Sources wonder why Katy Perry didn't sound the alarm about her ex, Russell Brand.
Source: MEGA

Sources wonder why Katy Perry didn't sound the alarm about her ex, Russell Brand.

It remains unclear what the Firework singer was referring to in her past remarks, but there has since been speculation about whether she could have blown the whistle on any of her ex-husband's potentially bad behavior.

"The feeling is, if she knew about what sort of man he was, why didn’t she say anything," a Hollywood insider told Radar back in 2023.

As previously reported, Brand has since been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Perry has not publicly made a statement on the allegations against Brand, and there is no evidence the singer was aware of any wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand Faces 'Significant' Prison Time

Image of On November 5, 2026, Russell Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

On November 5, 2026, Russell Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault.

Perry's interview resurfaced after Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5.

Additionally, Brand was acquitted of two counts of r-pe and one count of attempted indecent assault in the high-profile U.K. trial. He was denied bail.

The actor's sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, November 9. According to Judge Joel Bennathan, he faces a “significant” prison term.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Top Strategists Joked About 'Cyanide Pills' on Private Video Call Just 6 Days Before GOP Midterm Defeat — as Political Chief James Blair Warned Colleagues to 'Get Their Affairs in Order'

Russell Brand still faces sexual Assault allegation in New York.

Russell Brand Faces Fresh Sexual Assault Allegations on New York Film Set — After Disgraced Comedian Found Guilty of 4 Charges in London Trial

Detective Superintendent Speaks Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Russell Brand's sentencing is set for November 9, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand's sentencing is set for November 9, 2026.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police called the conviction “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.”

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” Furphy asserted. “As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.