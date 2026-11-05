EXCLUSIVE: John Frieda's Astonishing Fortune Revealed After His Death Aged 75

John Frieda amassed an estimated $250million fortune before his death at 75, leaving behind a multimillion-dollar beauty empire, luxury properties and an extraordinary collection of valuable artwork. RadarOnline.com can reveal the leading British celebrity hairstylist, who died on November 3, built his wealth after transforming a London salon business into an internationally recognized haircare brand.

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Source: MEGA John Frieda died aged 75 after building an estimated $250million fortune.

His fortune grew dramatically when Japanese cosmetics giant Kao acquired his consumer products company for $450million in 2002, while Frieda retained ownership of his prestigious salons. Announcing his death, the John Frieda salon team said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully... surrounded by his family." The statement added: "John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better."

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Frizz Ease Built a Beauty Empire

Source: MEGA Frizz Ease helped John Frieda become a household name in haircare.

Frieda's financial success stemmed largely from Frizz Ease, the revolutionary hair serum he developed with American business partner Gail Federici, whose age has not been publicly confirmed. Their company, established in 1989, became an international powerhouse, producing products including Sheer Blonde and Beach Blonde. The $450million acquisition represented a remarkable transformation for a man who began his career sweeping floors and folding towels at a fashionable London salon. Although Frieda and Federici originally shared ownership equally, the precise amount he personally received from the transaction remains undisclosed. His wealth was subsequently estimated at $228million in a 2004 survey, while later assessments placed his fortune at approximately $250million.

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Luxury Homes and Celebrity Clients

Source: MEGA John Frieda created Joanna Lumley's iconic Purdey hairstyle for 'The New Avengers'.

Beyond haircare, Frieda invested in an extensive international property portfolio, including homes in London, Hampshire, Ibiza and the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Verbier. He also collected artwork by renowned painters Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud, whose paintings have commanded substantial prices at international auctions. Born in London in 1951, Frieda initially trained under celebrated stylist Leonard Lewis before establishing his own salon in the West End. His celebrity clientele included Princess Diana, Joanna Lumley, now 80, and Mick Jagger, 83. Frieda famously created Lumley's distinctive Purdey hairstyle for the television series The New Avengers, helping establish his reputation among Britain's fashionable elite.

Family and Stars Pay Tribute

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Source: MEGA John Frieda's family and former colleagues paid emotional tributes after his death.