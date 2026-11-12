Gifts, Gadgets & Everyday Upgrades: Black Friday 2026 Deals To Shop
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
A memorable gift doesn’t have to come with a full-price tag. This Black Friday, there are savings to explore whether you’re shopping for the person who loves a new gadget, refreshing your home, or treating yourself before the holiday rush. Below, find gift ideas and everyday upgrades, along with what each product offers and how to claim its discount. Check the individual sale dates and checkout codes as you browse – each brand’s offer runs on its own schedule.
Never Miss a Moment with AngelEye Camera
The best memories often happen when no one's ready to hit record. Think surprise celebrations, hilarious pet antics, or those unexpected moments on vacation that you wish you could relive. For anyone who loves capturing life's spontaneous moments, AngelEye Camera is a gift-worthy gadget that makes it easier to preserve memories without having to constantly reach for a phone.
At just 34 grams, this lightweight, hands-free wearable camera records from your own point of view, letting you enjoy the action while capturing it. What makes it especially useful is its pre-recording feature, which saves the previous 10, 15, or 30 seconds of footage when you press record. Whether it's a pet's unexpected reaction or a once-in-a-lifetime travel moment, the camera gives you a chance to capture the action even after it has started.
AngelEye Camera also packs impressive recording capabilities into its compact design, including 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps, a 114.9° wide field of view, and image stabilization to help keep footage smooth. It's a practical pick for travelers, pet owners, adventure lovers, or anyone who wants to document everyday experiences from a more personal perspective.
This Black Friday, the 128GB AngelEye Camera is 15% off from November 26 through December 1, 2026, dropping from $299 to $254.15. Use code ANGELEYEMEDIA-BF15 at checkout to unlock the savings.
AngelEye Camera is $254.15, down from $299, on angeleyecam.com with code ANGELEYEMEDIA-BF15 from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1.
One Flashlight for Every Adventure
A good Black Friday deal is even better when it's something you'll actually use. Olight's ArkPro series checks both boxes, packing four lighting functions into one compact, pocket-sized flashlight that's perfect for gifting or upgrading your everyday essentials.
Combining pure flood, spotlight, UV light, and green laser with seven lighting configurations, ArkPro comes in handy for everything from household repairs and unexpected power outages to weekend camping trips. Its intuitive one-handed controls make switching between functions easy, while the flat-bodied design and color options add a stylish touch to an everyday essential.
Leading Olight's Black Friday lineup is ArkPro Ultra, featuring proprietary EIP1 LED technology that delivers up to 1,700 lumens of floodlight illumination. Its durable OAL aluminum alloy construction also offers enhanced scratch and dent resistance for everyday use.
From November 19–30, select ArkPro models are 20% off, with eligible ArkPro Ultra colors dropping to $103.99 (reg. $129.99) and standard ArkPro models starting at $79.99 (reg. $99.99). The deals are available on Amazon and Olight's official online store, where eligible models can also be personalized with complimentary laser engraving.
ArkPro Ultra: $103.99 (reg. $129.99) | ArkPro: From $79.99 (reg. $99.99), on Olight.com from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30.
An Eye Mask Built for a Busy Weekday
Unlike full-face masks, the LifeZoom Oclux focuses on the eye area, and at just 0.62 pounds, it's light enough to use at home, at work, or on a trip. A silicone pad and an adjustable strap keep it comfortable while you wear it.
Oclux pairs 660 nm red light with 850 nm near-infrared light, with three modes and four intensity levels to choose from. A small controller with timer options makes it easy to set a session and get on with the day, and LifeZoom suggests just 10 to 20 minutes a day. It's a practical pick for commuters, students, and anyone who spends long hours looking at a screen.
Oclux is 15% off on Amazon and lifezoom.tech from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30.
For the Family With a Packed Schedule
Shopping for a household that's always on the go? Give them something that can keep up. Nori Family Hub brings calendars, shopping lists, chores, and meal plans together on a 15.6-inch touchscreen, giving everyone a clear view of the family agenda. From school pickups to holiday dinner plans, this AI family assistant helps keep the details in one shared place.
With Nori AI, family members can speak naturally to add reminders, update a shopping list, or get meal suggestions based on dietary preferences. That means a forgotten grocery item can go straight onto the list while dinner is cooking, rather than becoming another thing to remember later. Nori also remembers important family details and learns household routines over time. When it's not showing what's next, it doubles as a digital photo frame, with interchangeable frames in nine colors to suit the space. At $249, down from $369, it's a practical holiday gift with a $120 saving—and plenty of use beyond December.
Nori Family Hub is $249, down from $369, at heynori.com from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30.