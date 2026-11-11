Congress Oversight Probes Into Trump Administration Officials Could 'Cross the Line Into Blatant Criminality,' White House Lawyer Warns

The White House was monitoring what Scharf called "abusive and capricious threats" from Democrats who have promised an extensive oversight campaign following last week's midterm elections.

He warned that conduct intended to intimidate federal officials "may cross the line into blatant criminality" and said issuing unlawful subpoenas to deprive people of constitutional protections could prompt further investigation.

Scharf's letter followed Garcia's public warning that Trump administration officials should "lawyer up" ahead of the new Congress.