Congress Oversight Probes Into Trump Administration Officials Could 'Cross the Line Into Blatant Criminality,' White House Lawyer Warns
Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
White House counsel Will Scharf warned congressional Democrats that planned investigations into President Donald Trump's administration could cross into "blatant criminality," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Scharf argued that congressional investigations must serve a "legitimate legislative purpose" rather than target administration officials for harassment.
White House Lawyer Pushes Back
The White House was monitoring what Scharf called "abusive and capricious threats" from Democrats who have promised an extensive oversight campaign following last week's midterm elections.
He warned that conduct intended to intimidate federal officials "may cross the line into blatant criminality" and said issuing unlawful subpoenas to deprive people of constitutional protections could prompt further investigation.
Scharf's letter followed Garcia's public warning that Trump administration officials should "lawyer up" ahead of the new Congress.
Robert Garcia Rejects Warning
Garcia answered that the letter suggested Trump had "something to hide" and accused the White House of trying to discourage lawmakers from exercising their constitutional responsibilities.
"Congress' authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House," Garcia said in a statement issued by Oversight Democrats.
He maintained that Congress has broad powers to investigate alleged misconduct connected to potential legislation and said his committee would not retreat in response to legal threats.
Democrats Prepare Inquiries
Democrats expect to gain control of House and Senate committees when the new Congress convenes on January 3, giving them authority to hold hearings, request records, and issue subpoenas.
Garcia has identified the Trump family's business interests, the handling of records involving Jeffrey Epstein, and immigration enforcement as potential subjects of investigation.
Other areas include the White House ballroom project, cryptocurrency ventures, and overseas business arrangements.
Trump's Response
Attorney General Todd Blanche has declined to rule out criminal inquiries into Democratic lawmakers, while acknowledging that Congress has constitutional authority to conduct legitimate oversight.
Meanwhile, Trump has taken a more confrontational approach, accusing Democrats in a November 7 Truth Social post of threatening administration officials with impeachment and other punishments, which he characterized as "extortion at the highest level."
The president wrote, "By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!"
In another post, Trump declared, "These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing."