EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jeffrey Epstein Used 'Disney Princesses' as Code Names to Identify Young Girls to His Clients, House Report Claims

As Radar revealed, Epstein posed as a fashion scout for Victoria's Secret in order to coerce vulnerable young women into stripping down for him.

Included in the report was testimony from multiple women who described being approached by Epstein with promises of modeling opportunities or introductions to Victoria's Secret casting directors, only to find that these falsely promised opportunities were a pretext for sexual abuse and assault.

"By selling himself as a modeling scout, Epstein was able to meet with and take advantage of numerous young women aspiring to be models," the report states.

One would-be model told the Committee about her experience with Epstein, who she said instructed her to undress. The woman said she thought nothing of the demand from the would-be lingerie scout.

"And I was like, it’s Victoria's Secret, okay, so I got down into my bra and underwear and did a turn," the woman said. "And he said, you know, 'Thank you. I have to go to a meeting now.'"