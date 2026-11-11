EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jeffrey Epstein Used 'Disney Princesses' as Code Names to Identify Young Girls to His Clients, House Report Claims
Nov. 11 2026, Updated 5:50 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used the names of Disney princesses to secretly traffic young women or girls to his alleged clients, RadarOnline.com has learned.
That's the finding from an explosive new government report on Epstein, which concluded that the disgraced financier allegedly ran rampant and unchecked by federal lawmakers.
Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Chose Disney Princess Code Names
The House Oversight Committee report culminated a 15-month-long investigation into Epstein, his victims, survivors, and alleged clients.
Among the evidence collected for the nearly 140-page write-up are documents that suggest the s-x offender used code names, specifically fictional princesses, to identify and traffic women to his associates.
He seemed to have a preference for Disney royalty. According to the report, Epstein sent a young woman a request in 2010 to dress up for him.
"I would love to take photos of you in a snow white costume," Epstein wrote to the woman, whose name was redacted in official documents. "You can get it from the costume store."
'Say Hi to Snow White'
A few weeks later, Epstein received an email from former Barclays CEO Jes Staley gloating, "The snow white was f..ed twice as soon as she put her costume."
The Committee noted in its report that the comment was "understood to refer to sexual conduct."
Staley, who resigned from Barclay's in 2021 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 emails with the alleged trafficker using a JPMorgan account to discuss business and women.
In one email chain from 2010, Staley allegedly told Epstein: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White."
When Epstein asked, "What character would you like next?" Staley replied, "Beauty and the Beast," seemingly referring to that movie's title character, Belle.
Jeffrey Epstein and Victoria's Secret Models
As Radar revealed, Epstein posed as a fashion scout for Victoria's Secret in order to coerce vulnerable young women into stripping down for him.
Included in the report was testimony from multiple women who described being approached by Epstein with promises of modeling opportunities or introductions to Victoria's Secret casting directors, only to find that these falsely promised opportunities were a pretext for sexual abuse and assault.
"By selling himself as a modeling scout, Epstein was able to meet with and take advantage of numerous young women aspiring to be models," the report states.
One would-be model told the Committee about her experience with Epstein, who she said instructed her to undress. The woman said she thought nothing of the demand from the would-be lingerie scout.
"And I was like, it’s Victoria's Secret, okay, so I got down into my bra and underwear and did a turn," the woman said. "And he said, you know, 'Thank you. I have to go to a meeting now.'"
House Republicans Scold Their Own Inactions
The House Oversight report accused lawmakers of allowing much of Epstein's schemes to go unchecked for years.
"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, said in a statement. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."
The Republican blasted his colleagues, claiming that "over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse."
"Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection (and) proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes," he concluded.