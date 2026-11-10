EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jeffrey Epstein 'Posed as Victoria's Secret Scout to Lure Young Women Into Fake Modeling Auditions Before Forcing Them to Undress', House Report Claims
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly posed as a fashion scout for Victoria's Secret to coerce vulnerable young women into stripping down for him, in a strange de facto audition to become one of his escorts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged s-x trafficker would then entice the women to work for him with false promises of fame and fortune.
Epstein Presented Himself as a Victoria's Secret Talent Scout
Epstein's sick recruiting tactics were exposed in an explosive new report from the House Oversight Committee. The nearly 140-page bombshell document is the conclusion of a 15-month investigation into the s-x fiend's empire, and includes testimony from his victims and long-rumored clients.
Among the revelations was testimony from multiple women who described being approached by Epstein with promises of modeling opportunities or introductions to Victoria's Secret, only to find that these "falsely promised opportunities were a pretext for sexual abuse and assault."
According to the report, "By selling himself as a modeling scout, Epstein was able to meet with and take advantage of numerous young women aspiring to be models."
One would-be model told the Committee about her experience with Epstein, who told her to undress. The woman said she thought nothing of the demand from the would-be lingerie scout.
"And I was like, it’s Victoria's Secret, okay, so I got down into my bra and underwear and did a turn," the woman said. "And he said, you know, 'Thank you. I have to go to a meeting now.'"
Epstein Befriended CEO Les Wexner
Epstein reportedly garnered credibility for his scam from his real-life connection to his then-client and Victoria's Secret CEO, Les Wexner.
The 89-year-old, who has never been charged with any wrongdoing, hired Epstein to be his financial manager in the 1980s.
As Radar has reported, after just a few short years of knowing each other, Wexner granted Epstein power of attorney, a role that gave him legal authority to act on behalf of the CEO, including dealing with his finances.
Les Wexner Had No Idea of Epstein's True Intentions
In December 2007, after their 16-year partnership, Wexner revoked Epstein's power of attorney. Before quietly ending their partnership, Wexner said he discovered that Epstein had allegedly stolen "vast sums of money" but never disclosed the amount.
Wexner was also adamant that he had no knowledge of Epstein's alleged criminal acts and testified that he never authorized Epstein to act as an affiliate of Victoria’s Secret, especially as a model scout.
The businessman insisted had he known, he "would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior."
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Epstein 'Targeted' Broke Young Girls With Promises of Money and Jobs to 'Entrap' Them in His 'Web of Abuse', House Report Claims
Government Lawmakers Blame Themselves for Epstein's Unchecked Empire
The House Oversight report scolded itself as well, concluding Epstein was able to sexually traffic and abuse young women with little consequence, even when not pretending to be a model scout, thanks to a lack of oversight from the federal government.
"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, said in a statement. "Governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors."
The Republican blasted his colleagues, claiming that "Over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse.
"Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection [and] proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes."