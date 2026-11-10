EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jeffrey Epstein 'Posed as Victoria's Secret Scout to Lure Young Women Into Fake Modeling Auditions Before Forcing Them to Undress', House Report Claims

Epstein's sick recruiting tactics were exposed in an explosive new report from the House Oversight Committee. The nearly 140-page bombshell document is the conclusion of a 15-month investigation into the s-x fiend's empire, and includes testimony from his victims and long-rumored clients.

Among the revelations was testimony from multiple women who described being approached by Epstein with promises of modeling opportunities or introductions to Victoria's Secret, only to find that these "falsely promised opportunities were a pretext for sexual abuse and assault."

According to the report, "By selling himself as a modeling scout, Epstein was able to meet with and take advantage of numerous young women aspiring to be models."

One would-be model told the Committee about her experience with Epstein, who told her to undress. The woman said she thought nothing of the demand from the would-be lingerie scout.

"And I was like, it’s Victoria's Secret, okay, so I got down into my bra and underwear and did a turn," the woman said. "And he said, you know, 'Thank you. I have to go to a meeting now.'"