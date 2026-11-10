Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Critics Over Appearance at Children's Safety Event in Brussels Amid Dad Thomas' Abuse Arrest: 'It's Performative'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle sparked backlash from critics after attending an event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, just one day after claims that she was "not emotionally strong enough" to deliver a speech at the venue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess, 45, held her husband Prince Harry's hand as the couple strode through the halls, less than 24 hours after Markle abruptly backed out of delivering a speech alongside him amid the growing firestorm surrounding her father's shocking child abuse scandal.
Meghan Markle Seen for First Time Since Dad's Abuse Scandal Broke
Harry was left to take center stage alone, delivering a keynote speech urging tougher action to shield children from online dangers. The Duke of Sussex declared that youngsters “deserve to feel safe wherever they are.”
Despite backing out of her speech, Markle seemingly still felt well enough to make her first public appearance since her dad's scandal broke on October 22.
The former actress was photographed making her grand entrance before touring the Lost Screen Memorial exhibit and meeting grieving parents whose children lost their lives following cyberbullying, online abuse, and social media-related incidents.
Markle was pictured looking on emotionally as they told their stories and giving out hugs, which some critics sneered was "performative."
'She Could Have Stayed Away'
Critics on Reddit tore Markle apart over her appearance in Brussels, alleging that she was looking for attention.
"Performative...She could have stayed away. But she needs flashing lights to survive. What a sad life these two have," one person wrote, and another added, "I would be ashamed to show my face if I were her."
"Too emotional to speak, but not too emotional to get all dressed up as Morticia Addams and play 'look at me,'" a third Redditor fumed.
"Carefully curated 'grief' dressing, yet she still can’t resist the runway strut and staring down the camera," another critic claimed. "They should have canceled and stayed quiet. Very bad look."
Thomas Markle Back In Custody Following Arrest
Her father, Thomas Markle, was arrested on November 6 after the FBI raided two Los Angeles storage facilities that the former Hollywood lighting director had rented for the past 20 years, where authorities seized approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.
While Thomas was released on bond under strict house arrest orders, he was taken into custody three days later for allegedly removing his ankle monitor, with the feds asking a judge that he be kept behind bars pending trial.
Meghan Markle Revealed She Knew About Accusations Against Her Dad
Meghan addressed the scandal on October 23, just one day after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., handed Philippine police four boxes allegedly packed with disturbing materials belonging to their father.
The California native revealed she'd known about vile allegations against her estranged dad since 2018, following accusations made by his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, whom he divorced in 1975.
In a seven-page letter to London's Metropolitan Police, Loveless alleged her ex-husband had confessed to traveling overseas to have s-- with underage girls.
"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," Meghan said in the statement.
The former Netflix personality revealed the letter had been shared with her in 2018 and that she'd been assured the allegations were being investigated. However, Meghan has since faced fierce backlash from critics questioning why she never personally raised the alarm with authorities in the eight years since.