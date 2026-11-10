Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Critics Over Appearance at Children's Safety Event in Brussels Amid Dad Thomas' Abuse Arrest: 'It's Performative'

The Duchess, 45, held her husband Prince Harry 's hand as the couple strode through the halls, less than 24 hours after Markle abruptly backed out of delivering a speech alongside him amid the growing firestorm surrounding her father's shocking child abuse scandal .

Meghan Markle sparked backlash from critics after attending an event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, just one day after claims that she was " not emotionally strong enough " to deliver a speech at the venue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since her dad's scandal at a children's safety event.

Harry was left to take center stage alone, delivering a keynote speech urging tougher action to shield children from online dangers. The Duke of Sussex declared that youngsters “deserve to feel safe wherever they are.”

Despite backing out of her speech, Markle seemingly still felt well enough to make her first public appearance since her dad's scandal broke on October 22.

The former actress was photographed making her grand entrance before touring the Lost Screen Memorial exhibit and meeting grieving parents whose children lost their lives following cyberbullying, online abuse, and social media-related incidents.

Markle was pictured looking on emotionally as they told their stories and giving out hugs, which some critics sneered was "performative."