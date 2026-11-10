EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom of 16 Pregnant as Judge Rules Her Fit to Stand Trial

Elizabeth's pregnancy has introduced another dramatic development into an already bizarre case involving allegations of child abuse and neglect.

Elizabeth, who denied she is pregnant, is expecting another child while her criminal prosecution continues, according to her lawyer, Thomas Stolly. Recent reporting indicates Elizabeth has been found competent to stand trial, meaning her criminal proceedings can move forward, subject to any other pending legal issues.

A November 6 court notice obtained by Radar shows Elizabeth was scheduled for an evaluation proceeding on November 9 before Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers. The notice does not disclose the outcome of that proceeding.