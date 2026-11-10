EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom of 16 Pregnant as Judge Rules Her Fit to Stand Trial
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
The disturbing Ohio "House of Horrors" case has taken another shocking turn, with Elizabeth Siders, the mother of 16 facing serious criminal charges, is now pregnant, as questions surrounding her mental competency take center stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Elizabeth and Christina Siders are facing separate criminal proceedings in Vinton County, Ohio, where newly filed records reveal developments involving competency evaluations, additional evidence, and concerns over Christina's cognitive health.
Pregnancy Revelation Rocks 'House of Horrors' Case
Elizabeth's pregnancy has introduced another dramatic development into an already bizarre case involving allegations of child abuse and neglect.
Elizabeth, who denied she is pregnant, is expecting another child while her criminal prosecution continues, according to her lawyer, Thomas Stolly. Recent reporting indicates Elizabeth has been found competent to stand trial, meaning her criminal proceedings can move forward, subject to any other pending legal issues.
A November 6 court notice obtained by Radar shows Elizabeth was scheduled for an evaluation proceeding on November 9 before Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers. The notice does not disclose the outcome of that proceeding.
Prosecutors Reveal 237 Additional Discovery Files
Meanwhile, another court filing reveals prosecutors have delivered a substantial amount of additional discovery to Elizabeth's defense team.
In an October 19 notice, Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating confirmed that supplemental discovery consisting of 237 files had been electronically provided to defense counsel on October 12.
The filing does not identify the contents of those files or indicate whether they contain witness statements, photographs, recordings, or other evidence. The disclosure nevertheless marks another step in the ongoing criminal case as both sides prepare for further proceedings.
Grandma's Dementia Fears Spark Legal Battle
While Elizabeth's competency has reportedly been established, Christina's legal situation has become increasingly complicated. In a separate November 10 filing, Christina's attorneys revealed that an earlier psychiatric competency evaluation had identified several risk factors for cerebrovascular dementia.
According to the defense motion, psychologist Dr. Brian P. O'Reilly issued a September 29 report recommending a comprehensive neuropsychological evaluation to determine whether Christina's cognitive impairment could be related to dementia.
Her attorneys argued that additional testing was necessary before determining whether she could be restored to competency.
Judge Greenlights $7K Brain Expert
On November 10, Judge Rogers authorized up to $7,000 for consulting neuropsychologist Dr. Jeffrey Madden to assist Christina's defense. The defense requested 20 hours of expert assistance at $350 per hour.
The motion states that additional neurological evaluation and brain imaging may be necessary to establish whether Christina has dementia. The filing does not establish that she has been formally diagnosed with the condition.
The separate developments leave both defendants facing significant legal questions as the closely watched Ohio case continues through the courts.