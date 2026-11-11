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Home > News > DUI

Alleged Drunk Driver, 26, 'Chuckled' After Learning Former MLB Star Was 'Seriously Injured' and His Wife Killed in Horror Car Crash

The couple's family described them as "pastors, friends, mentors".
Source: SUSIE ELDER/FACEBOOK

The couple's family described them as 'pastors, friends, mentors.'

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Former MLB player Dave Edler and his wife, Susie Edler, were struck by an alleged drunk driver on November 8, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dave was left seriously injured, while Susie tragically died. The Yakima couple was driving when Trevor Stockton, 26, crashed head-first into their vehicle. Fire officials responded at 4:30 p.m. and found the couple stuck in their car.

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Collision Leaves Former Athlete in Critical Condition

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The former MLB player was airlifted to a Seattle hospital.
Source: SUSIE ELDER/FACEBOOK

The former MLB player was airlifted to a Seattle hospital.

After they were freed, EMS transported the couple to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Susie, 67, passed away after arriving, but Dave was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The 70-year-old is currently in critical condition.

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Prosecutor Slams Trevor Stockton’s Behavior

Stockton allegedly seemed "not to care'' about injuring the Edlers.
Source: NONSTOP LOCAL NEWS

Trevor Stockton allegedly seemed 'not to care'' about injuring the Edlers.

Stockton was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault.

Per a report, a "drug recognition officer said he could smell alcohol on Stockton from 5 feet away, the affidavit said, and noted that Stockton had red, watery eyes and slurred speech."

Stockton also wouldn't perform field sobriety tests. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to draw his blood. The alleged drunk driver appeared in court on November 9, and Judge Shane Silverthorn set his bail at $75,000.

Prosecutor Jaye Sleeman had requested a $500,000 bail, partially due to how Stockton acted after the crash.

"As heinous as the act was, it’s been made worse by Mr. Stockton's behavior during the investigation. He was argumentative with the officers. He blamed the victims for being in his lane," Sleeman told the court.

"Mr. Stockton chuckled in response to being told that he seriously injured the victims. Upon hearing he had killed a passenger, his response was, 'Okay,' seeming not to care about the devastating impact he had caused."

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Trevor Stockton's Drinking Before the Crash

Stockton ordered nine drinks before the crash.
Source: UNSPLASH

Stockton allegedly ordered nine drinks before the crash.

Per reports, Dave told cops Stockton's truck drove into his lane before striking him. The vehicle’s front window shattered, and the windshield was hit.

Most of the damage was on the passenger's side; it is currently unclear whether Dave or Susie was driving.

Additionally, investigators spoke with the alleged drunk driver's cousin. She alleged Stockton drank alcohol that morning before going to the West Valley Bar that afternoon.

Security footage from the bar showed Stockton and his girlfriend arriving near 1:00 p.m. and him leaving alone at around 4:24 p.m., minutes before the crash occurred.

Stockton's bar tab showed he ordered nine drinks in under four hours. It is unclear how many were for his girlfriend versus himself.

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Family Launches GoFundMe

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The couple is "deeply loved'' by many.
Source: UNSPLASH

The couple is 'deeply loved' by many.

The Edler family has launched a GoFundMe following the crash.

"Donations will help cover funeral expenses and arrangements for Susie, Dave’s medical bills, food and lodging for family members staying near the hospital, and any other needs that might arise during this difficult season," the fundraiser reads.

The GoFundMe described the couple as "pastors, friends, mentors" who impacted many people with their "love, friendship, leadership, and ministry."

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