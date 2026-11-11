Alleged Drunk Driver, 26, 'Chuckled' After Learning Former MLB Star Was 'Seriously Injured' and His Wife Killed in Horror Car Crash

Stockton was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault.

Per a report, a "drug recognition officer said he could smell alcohol on Stockton from 5 feet away, the affidavit said, and noted that Stockton had red, watery eyes and slurred speech."

Stockton also wouldn't perform field sobriety tests. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to draw his blood. The alleged drunk driver appeared in court on November 9, and Judge Shane Silverthorn set his bail at $75,000.

Prosecutor Jaye Sleeman had requested a $500,000 bail, partially due to how Stockton acted after the crash.

"As heinous as the act was, it’s been made worse by Mr. Stockton's behavior during the investigation. He was argumentative with the officers. He blamed the victims for being in his lane," Sleeman told the court.

"Mr. Stockton chuckled in response to being told that he seriously injured the victims. Upon hearing he had killed a passenger, his response was, 'Okay,' seeming not to care about the devastating impact he had caused."