Donald Trump Brands Tim Cook the 'One Man' Who Should Replace Jensen Huang After the Disgraced Nvidia CEO's Sudden Exit
Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has named former Apple CEO Tim Cook as his preferred choice to replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia after the longtime chief executive abruptly resigned from the company on Thursday, November 12.
"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place — TIM COOK of Apple," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "A Legend replaces a Legend!"
However, Trump's endorsement does not mean Cook is being considered for the position. Nvidia has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent replacement, including candidates from inside and outside the company.
Cook, who led Apple for 15 years, became the company's executive chairman on September 1, 2026.
John Ternus took over as CEO following the planned leadership transition. Neither Cook nor Nvidia has publicly indicated that a move to the chipmaker is under consideration.
Trump Backs Cook As Successor
Trump's recommendation puts Cook in the spotlight as Nvidia begins one of the most significant leadership transitions in its history.
The president praised Huang's work at the company despite his sudden departure, but did not disclose whether he had spoken to Cook about the possibility of taking over. He also offered no indication that Nvidia's board had approached the former Apple chief.
Nvidia confirmed that Kress would assume the interim position while retaining her responsibilities as CFO. She joined the company in September 2013 and has overseen its finances through its expansion into one of the world's most valuable technology businesses.
The company's board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman. According to Nvidia's announcement, directors will consider both internal and external candidates before selecting a permanent CEO. No timeline for the appointment has been announced.
About Huang's Sudden Departure
Huang resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member with immediate effect, according to the company's November 12 announcement.
His exit follows mounting scrutiny over reports of an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of passing information to Beijing.
Huang previously acknowledged having an affair and apologized to his family and Nvidia employees.
Nvidia's board had announced an independent investigation on November 8 to examine reports that its founder had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
At the time, directors said they had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised.
China has rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as baseless.
Trump had addressed the controversy earlier in the week, revealing that he spoke with Huang on November 9. The president said the Nvidia executive denied knowing that the woman was allegedly working as a spy.
"I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump told reporters.
Trump also said the FBI was looking into the matter. However, the precise scope of the reported federal inquiry has not been publicly established.
Nvidia Faces A Pivotal Transition
Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and spent 33 years leading the company. During that time, he transformed it from a graphics processing hardware manufacturer into a major force in artificial intelligence and data center technology.
The company now supplies processors used by technology businesses to develop and operate large-scale AI systems, making its leadership transition particularly significant for the industry.
His departure also comes as Nvidia faces questions about its corporate governance and the potential security implications of the allegations surrounding its former chief executive.
For now, Kress will oversee the company while the board works through its succession process.