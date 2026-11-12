Donald Trump Brands Tim Cook the 'One Man' Who Should Replace Jensen Huang After the Disgraced Nvidia CEO's Sudden Exit

President Donald Trump has named former Apple CEO Tim Cook as his preferred choice to replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia after the longtime chief executive abruptly resigned from the company on Thursday, November 12.

"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place — TIM COOK of Apple," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "A Legend replaces a Legend!"

However, Trump's endorsement does not mean Cook is being considered for the position. Nvidia has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent replacement, including candidates from inside and outside the company.

Cook, who led Apple for 15 years, became the company's executive chairman on September 1, 2026.

John Ternus took over as CEO following the planned leadership transition. Neither Cook nor Nvidia has publicly indicated that a move to the chipmaker is under consideration.