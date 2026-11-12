Trump's Former VP Mike Pence Issues Warning Over JD Vance's Stance on Israel and Ukraine — as He Urges Prez to 'Finish the Job' in Iran
Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence has aimed at the Trump administration's foreign policy, expressing concern over Vice President JD Vance's position on Israel and Ukraine while calling on President Donald Trump to take a tougher approach toward Iran.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Pence described calls to scale back American support for Israel as "deeply troubling." He also urged Trump to "finish the job" in Iran, arguing that the administration had not gone far enough to achieve its military objectives.
His remarks add to growing divisions within the Republican Party following the Democrats' sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.
Vance has blamed the Iran conflict for the party's losses, while Pence believes the results point to wider problems with the administration's direction.
Pence Calls For Stronger Support For Israel
Pence defended America's relationship with Israel, describing the country as its "most cherished ally" and the only democracy in the Arab world. He also warned that criticism of the country's relationship with Washington can sometimes cross the line into antisemitism.
"There's no place for antisemitism in America," Pence said, arguing that some objections to U.S. support for Israel may be "a thinly veiled excuse" for prejudice against Jewish people.
The former vice president also expressed "great concerns" about statements coming from Vance's office regarding Israel. However, the interview account did not identify the specific remarks that prompted his criticism.
A Vance ally pushed back at Pence, suggesting he had become disconnected from ordinary voters after moving into the think tank world. The ally also accused him of remaining committed to "Bush-era neocon warmongering."
Iran War Fuels Dispute Over GOP Losses
Pence also challenged Vance's assessment of why Republicans lost control of Congress. On November 4, the morning after the midterm elections, Vance blamed the Iran war for the party's defeat in a post on X.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote. He also acknowledged voters' concerns about ending the conflict, the rising cost of living, and America's relationship with Israel.
Pence agreed that the war had frustrated millions of Americans but argued that the administration's failure to complete its objectives was the bigger problem.
He urged Trump to "finish the job," favoring military strength over what he viewed as an overly accommodating approach through negotiations and diplomatic agreements.
Trump, meanwhile, suggested Vance should concentrate on crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities. He also argued that the United States did not need an agreement with Iran.
Pence Points To Broader Voter Concerns
Pence maintained that the Republican losses could not be explained by the Iran conflict or fuel prices alone. He also pointed to tariffs, the administration's handling of abortion medication and concerns about corruption.
The Fox News Voter Poll offered some support for his concerns about the latter issue. According to the survey, 55% of respondents considered government corruption a crucial factor in their congressional vote, while another 36% described it as a major factor.
When asked whether Trump or members of his family had improperly benefited financially from their White House connections, Pence declined to conclude.
He said he could not know whether any wrongdoing occurred, though he pointed to reports of increased family wealth.
Pence Urges Republicans To Change Course
Pence described the election outcome as "not just a rout, but a reckoning," arguing that voters had rejected the direction the Republican Party had taken under Trump.
He called on Republicans to return to the conservative principles that had shaped the party for decades, including limited government, fiscal responsibility, traditional values, and a strong national defense.
The former vice president also raised concerns about the administration's approach to Ukraine. He argued that America should remain committed to its international allies rather than send inconsistent signals about its support.
Pence suggested the election results did not necessarily mean voters had embraced the Democratic Party's politics. Instead, he believed dissatisfaction with the administration's policies and conduct had driven many Americans away from Republicans.
He maintained that returning to traditional conservative principles would be essential if the party hoped to rebuild voter confidence and regain its political footing.