Trump's Former VP Mike Pence Issues Warning Over JD Vance's Stance on Israel and Ukraine — as He Urges Prez to 'Finish the Job' in Iran

Former Vice President Mike Pence has aimed at the Trump administration's foreign policy, expressing concern over Vice President JD Vance's position on Israel and Ukraine while calling on President Donald Trump to take a tougher approach toward Iran.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Pence described calls to scale back American support for Israel as "deeply troubling." He also urged Trump to "finish the job" in Iran, arguing that the administration had not gone far enough to achieve its military objectives.

His remarks add to growing divisions within the Republican Party following the Democrats' sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

Vance has blamed the Iran conflict for the party's losses, while Pence believes the results point to wider problems with the administration's direction.