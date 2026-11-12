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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Accuses 'The View' Hosts of Rewriting History After Heated Trump Immigration Debate

Sanders Accuses ‘The View’ of ‘Rewriting History’ on Immigration
Source: @ MEGA

Sanders said Trump was right to secure the border and focus on people with violent criminal records.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with The View co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, with the discussion turning into a heated disagreement about deportations, criminal records, and border security.

Sanders appeared on the ABC talk show to promote her book, Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy. During the interview, she defended Trump's approach to immigration enforcement, arguing that securing the border and prioritizing people with violent criminal records were necessary.

Navarro and Hostin challenged her position, questioning whether the administration's enforcement efforts were actually focused on people with serious criminal histories.

The exchange also prompted Sanders to accuse the hosts of misrepresenting her remarks.

After the appearance, the Arkansas governor took to social media to criticize the program, accusing its hosts of trying to rewrite the history of former President Joe Biden's handling of the border.

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Navarro Questions Trump's Comments on Deportation Policies

Image Of Ana Navarro
Source: @ MEGA

Ana Navarro said most people detained and deported do not have violent criminal convictions.

The disagreement began when Navarro brought up Trump's recent 60 Minutes interview, during which the president acknowledged that his deportation policies might have been too tough.

Trump had said immigration enforcement had both helped and hurt him politically. While praising his administration's border security record, he also acknowledged that some people who had entered the country illegally had established jobs and paid taxes.

Navarro questioned how those comments squared with Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller, a leading figure behind his hard-line immigration policies.

She also raised concerns about the administration's previous policies, including family separations and restrictions on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries.

Sanders defended the president, saying he had been right to secure the border and prioritize people with violent criminal records.

Navarro interrupted to challenge that characterization, arguing that most people being detained and deported did not have violent criminal convictions.

Sanders pushed back against what she viewed as a misrepresentation of her remarks.

"You're not going to twist my words around," she told Navarro, reiterating that she supported Trump's focus on violent offenders.

The president's November 8 interview with 60 Minutes also included his acknowledgment that the administration had removed some people who had lived and worked in the United States for years.

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Hosts Challenge Sanders Over Deportation Statistics

Image Of Sunny Hostin
Source: @ MEGA

Sunny Hostin challenged Sanders over deportations of people without criminal convictions.

Hostin subsequently questioned Sanders about the number of people being deported without criminal convictions.

"What about the 97% of those that he deported that did nothing criminal?" Hostin asked.

The figure was presented by Hostin during the exchange and should not be treated as an independently established statistic. A separate Migration Policy Institute analysis of deportations during Trump's second term found that many people removed had no criminal convictions, although its figures do not establish Hostin's specific 97% claim.

Sanders responded by calling for comprehensive immigration reform and arguing that border security needed to be addressed before the broader immigration system could be fixed.

The discussion then shifted to the language used to describe people who enter the country unlawfully.

"People are not illegal. They may commit crimes, but they're not illegal," Hostin said.

"Actually, if you break the law, that's the definition of illegal," Sanders countered.

Hostin maintained her position, while Sanders continued to defend her choice of terminology.

Sanders Recalls Fatal Arkansas Drunk-Driving Crash

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Image Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Source: @ MEGA

Sanders cited the death of Arkansas nurse Jennifer Ann Morton in a drunken-driving crash.

Sanders also brought up the death of Jennifer Ann Morton, a pediatric nurse in Arkansas, to explain why she believed stricter immigration enforcement was necessary.

The governor said Morton was killed in a drunk-driving crash caused by an immigrant who had previously been deported during Trump's first administration.

According to Sanders, the man returned to the United States under Biden's administration before being deported again.

Sanders argued that the case demonstrated the potential consequences of failures in immigration enforcement. However, her account of the man's return to the country under Biden was not independently established by the reporting reviewed for this story.

A 2024 congressional record discussing Morton's death identified the man responsible as Maynor Herrera and stated that he had been deported in 2018.

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