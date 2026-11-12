Sarah Huckabee Sanders Accuses 'The View' Hosts of Rewriting History After Heated Trump Immigration Debate

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with The View co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, with the discussion turning into a heated disagreement about deportations, criminal records, and border security.

Sanders appeared on the ABC talk show to promote her book, Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy. During the interview, she defended Trump's approach to immigration enforcement, arguing that securing the border and prioritizing people with violent criminal records were necessary.

Navarro and Hostin challenged her position, questioning whether the administration's enforcement efforts were actually focused on people with serious criminal histories.

The exchange also prompted Sanders to accuse the hosts of misrepresenting her remarks.

After the appearance, the Arkansas governor took to social media to criticize the program, accusing its hosts of trying to rewrite the history of former President Joe Biden's handling of the border.