EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith 'Caught in Intimate Encounters With Prison Guards' as Monster Mom Faces Parole Board 30 Years After Drowning Her Two Young Sons
Nov. 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Susan Smith has reportedly been busy getting busy behind bars as the monster mom who drowned her two kids in a South Carolina lake prepares to appear before a parole board, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old. who has been in prison for more than 30 years, was caught getting intimate with both fellow inmates and guards while serving her time.
Susan Smith Caught with Two Prison Guards
During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness, assuring officials, "How very sorry I am," and confessing, "I know that what I did was horrible and I would give anything if I could go back and change it."
But Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, doesn’t buy a word of it. He said Smith has been a handful behind bars and is constantly whining for sympathy and attention.
He also noted that twice in 2000, she was caught having s-x with guards.
"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," he said.
Susan Smith Has Had Relations With Men and Women in Prison
The men were fired, but Smith continued her promiscuous lifestyle with several jailhouse gal pals, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a black cocaine dealer named Pamela 'Big Daddy' Morgan, who was released in 2008.
According to Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, the disgraced mother has a clear type.
"Susan always plays the feminine role," said Christie, who is not related to Susan. "She likes big, tough convicts who can protect her from other inmates and make love like a man."
Christie claimed that Susan would pay her to watch out for guards while making love in her cell, closets, and even the prison cafeteria freezer.
"Susan gets money from men she meets through prison pen pal websites, and she'd put $30 to $50 a week in my prison commissary account," Christie claimed.
'She Cries Every Day for Those Boys'
One of Susan's reportedly longest romps was a four-year relationship with former inmate Tracey Thompson, who was incarcerated after robbing a bank. She revealed Susan wept constantly for her sons during their years together at Leath Correctional Institution.
"She cried every day, every day, for those boys," Thompson said. "She did talk about how much she missed the kids every minute of every day."
While Susan never discussed her actual crime, Thompson revealed, "She always missed them. She regretted what she did."
Susan's story captivated the nation in 1994, after she claimed that she had been carjacked by a Black man, and her two sons were taken along with her vehicle. Nine days later, she confessed to driving the car into a lake, with 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander still strapped into the backseat.
Susan Smith Motive Has Been Debated
At her trial, prosecutors argued Susan killed her boys because the wealthy man with whom she was having an affair didn't want children.
Her defense attorneys, however, presented a different account, pointing to Susan's history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts.
Despite the defense's arguments, a jury convicted Susan of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Her next parole hearing is scheduled for November 19. But despite admitting that she still cares about her, Thompson was adamant Susan stay behind bars, insisting that some crimes carry a lifelong price.
"I don’t want her to get out," Thompson said bluntly. "She is where she belongs. She did something horrible. She belongs in jail for the rest of her life."