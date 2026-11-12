EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith 'Caught in Intimate Encounters With Prison Guards' as Monster Mom Faces Parole Board 30 Years After Drowning Her Two Young Sons

During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness, assuring officials, "How very sorry I am," and confessing, "I know that what I did was horrible and I would give anything if I could go back and change it."

But Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, doesn’t buy a word of it. He said Smith has been a handful behind bars and is constantly whining for sympathy and attention.

He also noted that twice in 2000, she was caught having s-x with guards.

"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," he said.