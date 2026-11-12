Joe Biden Blasts Donald Trump's White House Renovations: 'I Find It Disturbing'

Trump recently defended his White House overhaul in the wake of the GOP’s crushing defeat in the Midterms, when the Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate.

"You know, when I get criticized, like, 'Why are you working on the White House?' I'm doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America, and it's got to be pristine," he claimed.

On November 5, Trump signed a proclamation making the Oval Office, the outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room a national monument.

"We've had tremendous victory in this office," he said. "So we're making it a national monument, and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people, in order to build something in a slightly different shape."