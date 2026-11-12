Joe Biden Blasts Donald Trump's White House Renovations: 'I Find It Disturbing'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Joe Biden has made it clear that Donald Trump's rampant White House renovations are not to his taste, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent interview plugging his new memoir, the former president, 83, was asked about his successor's ballroom construction and the tearing down of the East Wing.
Trump Is 'Claiming Monuments for Himself'
Trump demolished the White House's East Wing, where the first lady's offices were typically located, to build a multimillion-dollar, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
Biden said the building work was "almost as disturbing as the gold bars on the walls of the White House and the Oval Office," before adding, "I mean, what the h--- are we talking about?"
"I find it disturbing," he told the publication. "I've viewed the president's judgment in tearing down the East Wing and a number of other things as nothing more than to try to create monuments to himself: 'I built that.' I find it beneath the country."
The White House 'Has Got to Be Pristine'
Trump recently defended his White House overhaul in the wake of the GOP’s crushing defeat in the Midterms, when the Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate.
"You know, when I get criticized, like, 'Why are you working on the White House?' I'm doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America, and it's got to be pristine," he claimed.
On November 5, Trump signed a proclamation making the Oval Office, the outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room a national monument.
"We've had tremendous victory in this office," he said. "So we're making it a national monument, and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people, in order to build something in a slightly different shape."
Biden Makes Honest Cancer Admission
In the same interview, Biden dropped the bombshell revelation that if his cancer had been discovered during his final year in the White House, he would have resigned as president.
When asked, "In hindsight, looking at the 2024 election, is there anything you would’ve done differently?" the 46th president gave a curious response that didn't involve his battle against Republican Donald Trump and the disastrous June 2024 debate debacle that caused him to drop out of the race.
"What I can’t say, because there’s no evidence of it – if I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned," Biden shared.
Biden stood firm that even though he wasn't feeling his best, he didn't know he had cancer and completed his first and only term.
"I would've not gone forward, because I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for (president). But that wasn't the case," he noted. "I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job."
Routine prostate cancer screenings are generally not recommended for men over 70, but Biden questioned in his book whether his age should have prevented him from receiving additional testing.
"I was treated no differently from any other 82-year-old man in America," he wrote in his memoir. "Maybe I should have been."