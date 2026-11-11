Joe Biden Insists He Would Have Resigned From Presidency If He'd Known About Cancer Diagnosis While in White House

Ahead of the November 17 release of his presidential memoir, Promise Me America, Biden sat down with a publication for what will be his only interview in promotion of the book, which took place at his longtime home in Wilmington, Delaware.

When asked, "In hindsight, looking at the 2024 election, is there anything you would’ve done differently?" the 46th president gave a curious response that didn't involve his battle against Republican Donald Trump and the disastrous June 2024 debate debacle that caused him to drop out of the race and support Vice President Kamala Harris running in his place.

"What I can’t say, because there’s no evidence of it – if I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned," Biden told the outlet.