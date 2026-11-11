EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Tried to Kill Herself 'Multiple Times' While Behind Bars for the Drowning Deaths of Her 2 Young Sons in 1994

October 25 marked 32 years since Smith strapped her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and let it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.

She initially told local police that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children, but in reality, prosecutors said Smith killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.

On November 3, 1994, nine days after the boys disappeared, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned her sons in the lake. Her confession ended the nationwide search for the children and led to her arrest on two counts of murder, and was eventually sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole not coming until she served at least 30 years.

After being denied release in 2024, Smith is expected to make her second appearance before a parole board next week. But her troubling behavior, including reports of attempted suicide, could keep her locked up.